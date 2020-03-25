President Trump’s job approval rating has gone up a few ticks since the coronavirus outbreak started in the U.S., and Trump’s approval number for his handling of the crisis is at 60 percent:

That’s as high as he’s gotten and perhaps more striking, his approval rate on handling Covid 19 is 60%. I bet that owes something to his much-criticized briefings and the participation in them of top public-health officials. https://t.co/8HOMbY4Z3d — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 24, 2020

And with that, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wanted his viewers to know why he wasn’t showing them clips from the president’s coronavirus press briefing: