President Trump’s job approval rating has gone up a few ticks since the coronavirus outbreak started in the U.S., and Trump’s approval number for his handling of the crisis is at 60 percent:

And with that, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wanted his viewers to know why he wasn’t showing them clips from the president’s coronavirus press briefing:

Trending

Based on that one thing is abundantly clear:

Yep! That’s got to be driving them even crazier.

Considering all the BS that MSNBC has pushed in the last nearly four years, their accusation that Trump is dishonest is rich indeed.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayescoronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpMSNBC