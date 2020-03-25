Good news, everyone! WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler’s hot streak from yesterday has continued into today.

Let’s set the stage:

someone needs to learn what "per capita" means. https://t.co/SCUchasCev

US now has more cases 20 days after the 100th case than any other country —including China and Italy. https://t.co/ZEDxEGwLmm

Ahem:

Didn't you *just* get done mocking Trump for not going by per capita when discussing tests? https://t.co/CFOxCtKDfN

Well, yeah. But …

Heh.

Couldn’t even make it a whole hour, Glenn?

Guess we should go easy on him.

Hilariously, there are people arguing in my mentions that per capita matters in testing but not in number of cases.

Because if the US and Iceland both have 100k cases, that's the exact same things.

— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 25, 2020