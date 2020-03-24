Donald Trump is trying to be optimistic when it comes to the COVID19 crisis:

But WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler’s in no mood for that sort of thing:

Thanks for that, Glenn. You’re really on a roll today.

Forget about those times. What matters is right now and that we’re basically going to hell in a handbasket.

Thank goodness for Guardians of Truth like Glenn Kessler to help us keep things in perspective.

Doesn’t matter. Glenn’s got a job to do, and he won’t rest until we’re all hopeless.

Because they’ve got nothing better to do? It’s not as if they’re interested in actual journalism or anything …

