Donald Trump is trying to be optimistic when it comes to the COVID19 crisis:

Trump said the U.S. has begun to see "the light at the end of the tunnel." — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) March 24, 2020

But WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler’s in no mood for that sort of thing:

That's what they kept saying about Vietnam too https://t.co/D3Um7KIhqG — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) March 24, 2020

Thanks for that, Glenn. You’re really on a roll today.

And in countless situations where it proved true — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 24, 2020

Forget about those times. What matters is right now and that we’re basically going to hell in a handbasket.

Unbiased fact checker — D sol (@dsolpower) March 24, 2020

Just callin' balls and strikes. https://t.co/0LWTonAc4g — China is Responsible for COVID-19 (@JohnEkdahl) March 24, 2020

Thank goodness for Guardians of Truth like Glenn Kessler to help us keep things in perspective.

Glenn, do you think this is helpful in halting the spread of the CoronaVirus? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 24, 2020

Doesn’t matter. Glenn’s got a job to do, and he won’t rest until we’re all hopeless.

Someone isn't a big fan of hope! But Hope and Change…I presume that was okay? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2020

Hope Is Bad Now — China did this (@jtLOL) March 24, 2020

Only darkness they said! Abolish all hope. https://t.co/k8O2cdRYJo — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 24, 2020

There are so many *valid* things to attack Trump over, why do these people feel the need to burn their own credibility being assholes over boring stuff? — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 24, 2020

Because they’ve got nothing better to do? It’s not as if they’re interested in actual journalism or anything …