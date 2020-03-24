As Twitchy reported, President Trump in Monday evening’s coronavirus briefing said there must be a balance struck between keeping people safe from COVID-19 and keeping the American economy going. It’s practically the same thing that Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier in the day with no pushback, but now Trump is getting slammed and #NoDying4WallStreet is trending on Twitter.

The Washington Post seems to think Trump is being impatient by saying he “would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter,” with media hacks suggesting he was setting a deadline. What’s ironic is that WaPo fact-checker Glenn Kessler thought he had to fudge a quote to get his point across:

The quote comes not from Trump but from Bill Gates, who said, “There really is no middle ground, and it’s very tough to say to people, ‘Hey, keep going to restaurants, go buy new houses, ignore that pile of bodies over in the corner. We want you to keep spending because there’s maybe a politician who thinks GDP growth is all that counts.”

So it’s Bill Gates who said it and not Trump, with Gates sort of doing an Adam Schiff “parody.” Here’s the same quote attributed to Bill Gates if you want to remove the context:

Bill Gates said that? Wow.

That tweet really does make it sound like Trump said it, but was it just an accident?

