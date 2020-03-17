COVID19 isn’t the only illness that’s spreading … Trump Derangement Syndrome is running rampant as well.

While TDS isn’t an *actual* medical condition, it does cause feverish delusions and chronic hot takes.

Have a look at what it’s done to NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst — and former federal prosecutor — Glenn Kirschner:

Hey All. Can we talk about 1 of the few topics I may actually know too much about: homicide? Specifically, whether Donald Trump may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

Hey All. Can we talk about the fact that Glenn Kirschner is out of his mind?

I spent 22 of my 30 years as a federal prosecutor handling murder cases in Washington, DC. I served as Chief of the Homicide Section at the DC US Attorney’s Office, overseeing all murder prosecutions in the city. I was always on the lookout for novel ways to apply homicide … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

liability in an attempt to appropriately and ethically hold accountable those who were responsible for taking the life of a fellow human being. I think it’s fair to observe that there’s nothing more devestating to a family then losing a loved one to ether violent crime or to … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

an illness that could have been prevented or mitigated. I’m trying to assimilate all available evidence (rapidly developing and being reported every day) to fairly assess whether Trump and his administration may have acted/failed to act in a way that could give rise to … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

homicide liability. This is not an easy question. Further, whereas the evidence is clear that Trump has committed multiple criminal offenses both before his tenure as president (campaign finance crimes) & during his time as president (obstruction of justice, bribery/extortion)… — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

homicide liability by his negligent/grossly negligent (and/or possibly intentional) mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis in the US is a more nuanced and thorny issue and deserves careful consideration. But the homicide liability issue MUST be addressed because … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

ALL criminal charges will have to be investigated and, if the evidence dictates it, prosecuted come Jan. 2021. Stay tuned … #TrumpCrimesCommission #TCC #JusticeIsComing — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

Stay tuned for what, exactly?

posted last night on the idea that Fox News may face serious liability. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 17, 2020

Yeah … we wouldn’t brag about that, Joe.

Glenn definitely deserves a plum spot on Siraj Hashmi’s list for this.

Seriously, what the hell, Glenn?

This nut job was a federal prosecutor for a long time; imagine how dangerous that makes federal prosecutors. https://t.co/lAn4mo5ffW — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) March 17, 2020

MSNBC "legal analyst" with a take that would be graded a "0" by any remotely competent criminal law professor. https://t.co/h2ahwCjdWU — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) March 17, 2020

How many lives did this lunatic ruin with his three-decade lust for power? https://t.co/Z6V0hs3P94 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 17, 2020

As it should. Jeebus.

Glenn knows less about homicide than I would have guessed. https://t.co/l7lw0AN4g1 — Not Michele Dauber (@Notmldauber) March 17, 2020

Hey @Popehat can we get the ABA to disbar this guy? https://t.co/l7lw0AN4g1 — Not Michele Dauber (@Notmldauber) March 17, 2020

Heh.

lmao I thought this fruit loop was the WaPo fact checker guy for a sec https://t.co/2wlJgU6iyr — cc (@cc_fla) March 17, 2020

Lead poisoning as a child? — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) March 17, 2020

Meet the chaos theory of homicide culpability. As novel as the coronavirus. https://t.co/5kkBELocjv — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) March 17, 2020

JFC — stephanie ann (@StephanieAnnCou) March 17, 2020

My god.🤦‍♂️ — MarchSadness (@RealappraiserSC) March 17, 2020

You should talk to a shrink. — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) March 17, 2020

Not a bad idea.