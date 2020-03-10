COVID19 is widely understood to have originated in China. We say widely understood, because this isn’t really in dispute.

Yesterday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy referred to COVID19 as the “Chinese coronavirus”:

This shouldn’t come as much of a shock, but it looks like we can add Ilhan Omar to the list of self-righteous libs outraged at the idea of referring to COVID19 by its country of origin:

Why does Ilhan Omar insist on calling the truth racist? Pointing out her anti-Semitism is racist. Denouncing Palestinian terrorists is racist. And calling a virus that originated in China a Chinese virus is racist.

Because Ilhan Omar is willfully ignorant and makes everything political.

PJ Media’s Jim Treacher actually has a pretty good theory as to why lefties like Ilhan Omar are reacting so angrily to the virus being linked to China:

Sounds about right.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

