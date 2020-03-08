We included this tweet from Chris Hayes in our post on Rep. Paul Gosar saying he and some staffers are going to self-quarantine themselves after exposure to coronavirus at CPAC, but it really does deserve a post of its own:

First up, Chris, what’s so gross about referring to a virus that started in Wuhan, China as the “Wuhan Virus”?

“Calm down”:

Actually, we *should be* calling it the Wuhan Virus:

Why are we even protecting China on this anyway?

And we’ll point out that China has been censoring social media posts that mention the city of origin:

