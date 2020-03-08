We included this tweet from Chris Hayes in our post on Rep. Paul Gosar saying he and some staffers are going to self-quarantine themselves after exposure to coronavirus at CPAC, but it really does deserve a post of its own:
Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus. https://t.co/cMrsA59xTH
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 9, 2020
First up, Chris, what’s so gross about referring to a virus that started in Wuhan, China as the “Wuhan Virus”?
No, it isn't "astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus."
Please explain why you think it's "astoundingly gross." https://t.co/0e1Bd4zN2l
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2020
“Calm down”:
Virus originated in Wuhan. Calm down. Not everything needs to be a social justice crisis https://t.co/5gPpBkRFfj
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 9, 2020
Actually, we *should be* calling it the Wuhan Virus:
Yet we all say Ebola and Spanish Flu. https://t.co/5JLFEs4uX3
— Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) March 9, 2020
Why are we even protecting China on this anyway?
The Chinese Gov’t willfully buried news of an outbreak of a virus that came from either 1) its illegal trade of animal parts or 2) a bioweapons lab accident.
It has since killed thousands of innocents and caused global economic calamity.
Your outrage, per usual, is misplaced. https://t.co/dUNy7mY8pR
— Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) March 9, 2020
And we’ll point out that China has been censoring social media posts that mention the city of origin:
"Unknown Wuhan Pneumonia", symptoms of the virus — all searches Chinese censors removed from social media in the early days of the outbreak, according to @citizenlab pic.twitter.com/xzeGjvIffa
— As It Happens (@cbcasithappens) March 3, 2020
