We included this tweet from Chris Hayes in our post on Rep. Paul Gosar saying he and some staffers are going to self-quarantine themselves after exposure to coronavirus at CPAC, but it really does deserve a post of its own:

Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus. https://t.co/cMrsA59xTH — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 9, 2020

First up, Chris, what’s so gross about referring to a virus that started in Wuhan, China as the “Wuhan Virus”?

No, it isn't "astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus." Please explain why you think it's "astoundingly gross." https://t.co/0e1Bd4zN2l — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2020

“Calm down”:

Virus originated in Wuhan. Calm down. Not everything needs to be a social justice crisis https://t.co/5gPpBkRFfj — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 9, 2020

Actually, we *should be* calling it the Wuhan Virus:

Yet we all say Ebola and Spanish Flu. https://t.co/5JLFEs4uX3 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) March 9, 2020

Why are we even protecting China on this anyway?

The Chinese Gov’t willfully buried news of an outbreak of a virus that came from either 1) its illegal trade of animal parts or 2) a bioweapons lab accident. It has since killed thousands of innocents and caused global economic calamity. Your outrage, per usual, is misplaced. https://t.co/dUNy7mY8pR — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) March 9, 2020

And we’ll point out that China has been censoring social media posts that mention the city of origin:

"Unknown Wuhan Pneumonia", symptoms of the virus — all searches Chinese censors removed from social media in the early days of the outbreak, according to @citizenlab pic.twitter.com/xzeGjvIffa — As It Happens (@cbcasithappens) March 3, 2020

***

