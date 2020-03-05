Actress (and Olay pitchwoman) Busy Philipps is BFFs with actress Michelle Williams — who thanked abortion for her career success in her Golden Globes acceptance speech — so we shouldn’t really be surprised that the two ladies share a mutual appreciation of the prosperity that abortion can bring.

While Williams’ ode to abortion was relatively subdued, however, Philipps’ speech at the pro-abort rally outside the Supreme Court was decidedly more … energetic:

What, exactly, did we just witness?

Philipps’ rant was crazy pants, to be sure. But even more than that:

“Terrifying” sums it up perfectly. Because it’s terrifying to watch a grown woman use her soapbox to hysterically battle straw men and shriek about the blessings bestowed upon her thanks to her decision to kill her unborn child.

