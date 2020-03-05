Actress (and Olay pitchwoman) Busy Philipps is BFFs with actress Michelle Williams — who thanked abortion for her career success in her Golden Globes acceptance speech — so we shouldn’t really be surprised that the two ladies share a mutual appreciation of the prosperity that abortion can bring.

While Williams’ ode to abortion was relatively subdued, however, Philipps’ speech at the pro-abort rally outside the Supreme Court was decidedly more … energetic:

Actress @BusyPhilipps said she owes all of her success to having an abortion at 15, continues: "I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up w/ the moon!" pic.twitter.com/ZoW6CM1HfD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2020

What, exactly, did we just witness?

All I heard was “skreeeeeeeeeeee!” — Orpheus 🥃🇺🇸 (@BulleitBro) March 5, 2020

I mean, who is shaming anyone for episiotomies? Who is shaming you for having yeast infections? It’s like saying we’re quiet about vomiting. Just because some things aren’t pleasant to talk about doesn’t mean you’re being shamed into silence. This is so silly. — 🔪SúperStabby🔪 (@SuperAndrea) March 5, 2020

God save us from LA https://t.co/73lIYZM1cq — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) March 5, 2020

Even watching without sound she looks deranged — A Goldberg (@agapeach84) March 5, 2020

it’s amazing how the left always manages to find the most deranged women to serve as ambassadors for their pet issues — Kurt Can Stay (@KurtStay) March 5, 2020

These people are categorically insane. — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) March 5, 2020

Philipps’ rant was crazy pants, to be sure. But even more than that:

This is terrifying https://t.co/hL0k9dP8qU — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 5, 2020

“Terrifying” sums it up perfectly. Because it’s terrifying to watch a grown woman use her soapbox to hysterically battle straw men and shriek about the blessings bestowed upon her thanks to her decision to kill her unborn child.

so sad that liberals pit women against their unborn children. — Ryan (@chasinghumility) March 5, 2020

In other words, “I ended a life to get what I wanted.” — The Truth (@LampBurning) March 5, 2020

“And all I had to do was kill my child. Hail Satan.” https://t.co/gPsvK5bTse — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) March 5, 2020

Big Moloch energy here. https://t.co/Z8F7cmcN06 — Bobby P (@Panzenbeck) March 5, 2020

Major.

Remember, everyone, nobody celebrates abortion. That's a vast right-wing conspiracy. https://t.co/U9XD1DgZr5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 5, 2020

***

