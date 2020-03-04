Fierce feminist warrior Rashida Tlaib also made an appearance at today’s pro-abort rally outside the Supreme Court, where she once again demonstrated her skills as an orator:

Trending

You know what, pro-aborts? You can have her.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortioneconomic justicefeminismpro-abortionracial justiceRashida Tlaibsexsocial justicewomen