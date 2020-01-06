In case you missed it, last night, Michelle Williams won a Golden Globe for her role in “Fosse/Verdon.” To what does she owe her successful career? Why, “a woman’s right to choose,” of course:

It was disheartening enough to watch her use her platform to advocate for the right to kill one’s unborn child in order to avoid disrupting one’s career. And to see the audience erupt in applause over it.

But for her to do so while pregnant … that was genuinely tragic.

If Michelle Williams truly wants to be an advocate for women, she should recognize that women can celebrate their womanhood without having to terminate the lives of their unborn children.

Williams’ speech was nothing to applaud. Abortion is nothing to celebrate.

