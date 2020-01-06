In case you missed it, last night, Michelle Williams won a Golden Globe for her role in “Fosse/Verdon.” To what does she owe her successful career? Why, “a woman’s right to choose,” of course:

WATCH: Actress Michelle Williams speaks out in defense of a woman’s right to choose in her #GoldenGlobes speech. Williams urged women to vote in 2020 and stand up for their "own self-interests." pic.twitter.com/D4m3FAPL4V — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2020

It was disheartening enough to watch her use her platform to advocate for the right to kill one’s unborn child in order to avoid disrupting one’s career. And to see the audience erupt in applause over it.

Michelle William shouted her abortion right there at the #GlodenGlobes and once again we saw the depravity of Hollywood as cheers & applause went up for the right to dismember preborn babies. But don’t worry, they all had the meatless diet served at the awards. pic.twitter.com/8i4k3dpPM0 — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) January 6, 2020

Michelle Williams' little speech and the crowd's drearily predictable–nearly Pavlovian–response crystallized the self-focus, shallowness, narrowness of vision, insularity, parochialism, and groupthink of the celebrity culture. There it was, on full display, for all to see. https://t.co/bMm2HDwMpG — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) January 6, 2020

But for her to do so while pregnant … that was genuinely tragic.

Michelle Williams, while visibly pregnant, claims she wouldn't have won her #GoldenGlobes Award if she didn't kill her previous child. No trophy is worth more than a child's life. Sacrificing our children to pursue our dreams is the total antithesis of women's empowerment. pic.twitter.com/McGZDEVmo5 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 6, 2020

So Michelle Williams wants to thank abortion for her success. She wants to publicly thank the child she killed for her success…and does this WHILE CURRENTLY PREGNANT. #Disgusting — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) January 6, 2020

I missed the part where Michelle Williams was pregnant as she talked about the joys of abortion. How grotesque and ghoulish. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 6, 2020

If Michelle Williams truly wants to be an advocate for women, she should recognize that women can celebrate their womanhood without having to terminate the lives of their unborn children.

Also just think if Williams had instead called for workplaces (incl. Hollywood!) to instead offer more flexibility and understanding to working moms. No company/career track should rely on women being willing to have abortions to succeed. https://t.co/AvGIW9FX5V — Katrina Trinko (@KatrinaTrinko) January 6, 2020

Sacrificing a child to pursue one’s dreams is the literal antithesis of women's empowerment. Michelle Williams traded a child’s life for a trophy and was celebrated for it. pic.twitter.com/1OQoUXUMhA — Joel Bodker (@Joelbodker) January 6, 2020

How sad it must be to trade an innocent human life for a tiny golden statue. Praying for Michelle Williams. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) January 6, 2020

Michelle Williams wants you believe that you have to kill your children in order to be successful. Well, I have 8 children and have met all of my educational and career goals. To say that we must choose is an insult to the strength of women and motherhood. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) January 6, 2020

Williams’ speech was nothing to applaud. Abortion is nothing to celebrate.