As Twitchy told you, earlier today, Donald Trump announced a press conference to discuss the coronavirus:
I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020
But Playboy White House correspondent and CNN analyst Brian Karem still had questions:
NOW: Still no word on who, what, when, or where this “news conference” will take place – or if it will actually be a news conference. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/eUMQi9E0vM
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 26, 2020
If only Trump’s tweet had been clearer.
I’m guessing it’s 6:00 at the White House https://t.co/7lphavpyVU
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 26, 2020
Who: President Trump, CDC officials, and others.
What: Press conference about the coronavirus
When: 6 pm
Where: The White House
It's literally all in the tweet you are quoting you absolute hack. https://t.co/XWwvfrcPiU
— Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 26, 2020
h/t @Shem_Infinite pic.twitter.com/11SpHKVybc
— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 26, 2020
I know facts are hard for reporters but here’s a helpful guide Brian. pic.twitter.com/9EhOGtY4I0
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 26, 2020
Whatever, you guys. Brian’s not the kind of Real Journalist to just take the L.
Updating NOW: WH still trying to determine location. Whether or not it will be a "Pool" event or Open press. And yet to determine who from the CDC will be present.
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 26, 2020
And anyway:
A reminder: @realDonaldTrump has only had 3 solo press conferences at the White House in 3 years.
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 26, 2020
So there!
Honestly, it’s just sad at this point. Well, sad and also pretty hilarious.
Except it's right there in the tweet you pool noodle.
— angry bald squatch (@mynameissquatch) February 26, 2020
You have a reading comprehension problem?
— BabyGirlHarlow (@BabyGirlHarlow) February 26, 2020
Is this the skill level required to be a reporter?
— IamMoose (@MooseMilk1985) February 26, 2020
You obviously have reading comprehension issues.
— Lizi (@ZoilaLiz1) February 26, 2020
Good thing Brian Karem takes himself so seriously. Otherwise nobody would.
