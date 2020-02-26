As Twitchy told you, earlier today, Donald Trump announced a press conference to discuss the coronavirus:

I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

But Playboy White House correspondent and CNN analyst Brian Karem still had questions:

NOW: Still no word on who, what, when, or where this “news conference” will take place – or if it will actually be a news conference. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/eUMQi9E0vM — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 26, 2020

If only Trump’s tweet had been clearer.

I’m guessing it’s 6:00 at the White House https://t.co/7lphavpyVU — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 26, 2020

Who: President Trump, CDC officials, and others.

What: Press conference about the coronavirus

When: 6 pm

Where: The White House It's literally all in the tweet you are quoting you absolute hack. https://t.co/XWwvfrcPiU — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 26, 2020

I know facts are hard for reporters but here’s a helpful guide Brian. pic.twitter.com/9EhOGtY4I0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 26, 2020

Whatever, you guys. Brian’s not the kind of Real Journalist to just take the L.

Updating NOW: WH still trying to determine location. Whether or not it will be a "Pool" event or Open press. And yet to determine who from the CDC will be present. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 26, 2020

Thanks for reading. Here's the latest: Updating NOW: WH still trying to determine location. Whether or not it will be a "Pool" event or Open press. And yet to determine who from the CDC will be present. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 26, 2020

And anyway:

A reminder: @realDonaldTrump has only had 3 solo press conferences at the White House in 3 years. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 26, 2020

So there!

Honestly, it’s just sad at this point. Well, sad and also pretty hilarious.

Except it's right there in the tweet you pool noodle. — angry bald squatch (@mynameissquatch) February 26, 2020

You have a reading comprehension problem? — BabyGirlHarlow (@BabyGirlHarlow) February 26, 2020

Is this the skill level required to be a reporter? — IamMoose (@MooseMilk1985) February 26, 2020

You obviously have reading comprehension issues. — Lizi (@ZoilaLiz1) February 26, 2020

Good thing Brian Karem takes himself so seriously. Otherwise nobody would.

***

Related:

Playboy WH reporter and CNN political analyst Brian J. Karem shouts question at Donald Trump, manages to out-Acosta Jim Acosta