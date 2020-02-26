As Twitchy told you, earlier today, Donald Trump announced a press conference to discuss the coronavirus:

But Playboy White House correspondent and CNN analyst Brian Karem still had questions:

If only Trump’s tweet had been clearer.

Trending

Whatever, you guys. Brian’s not the kind of Real Journalist to just take the L.

And anyway:

So there!

Honestly, it’s just sad at this point. Well, sad and also pretty hilarious.

Good thing Brian Karem takes himself so seriously. Otherwise nobody would.

***

Related:

Playboy WH reporter and CNN political analyst Brian J. Karem shouts question at Donald Trump, manages to out-Acosta Jim Acosta

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian J. KaremCDCcoronavirusDonald Trumppress conference