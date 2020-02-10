Good news, Jim Acosta! We’ve found a real reporter who actually makes you look sane and professional by comparison!
And it’s none other than Playboy senior White House reporter and CNN political analyst Brian J. Karem.
Given the chance to prove his journalistic credibility with a solid question for Donald Trump, Karem opted instead to go the look-at-me route:
My question: “what do you say to your GOP critics who claim you are a leader of a cult?” @realDonaldTrump kept on trucking. pic.twitter.com/zcrNsHeudB
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 10, 2020
Here’s a news flash for Brian: Trump’s not the one who looks bad here.
https://t.co/DzFLbGBoQ6 pic.twitter.com/MeIOdOgOZC
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 10, 2020
When did you stop beating your wife?
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 10, 2020
This guy works for CNN….. https://t.co/xuqLI9V9VS
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 10, 2020
Remember when the stupid media rallied to get this clown his press credentials back? https://t.co/kEUduzXcgq
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 10, 2020
“Next question was “Why are you a meanie poo poo head?” He just kept walking.”
When the media are sending their people, they’re not sending their best. https://t.co/29YEY2JMS3
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 10, 2020
Clearly.
This is hard hitting stuff Brian!
Keep it up!
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 10, 2020
That is some TOP NOTCH journalism there, sir. Really getting into the issues.
— I don't know you, either (@Idontknowyouei1) February 10, 2020
Doing great Brian!
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2020
Great journalisming here. Just great. Keep it up. pic.twitter.com/ArMfzKzaWB
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 10, 2020