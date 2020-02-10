Good news, Jim Acosta! We’ve found a real reporter who actually makes you look sane and professional by comparison!

And it’s none other than Playboy senior White House reporter and CNN political analyst Brian J. Karem.

Given the chance to prove his journalistic credibility with a solid question for Donald Trump, Karem opted instead to go the look-at-me route:

Here’s a news flash for Brian: Trump’s not the one who looks bad here.

Clearly.

