President Trump announced a 6 p.m. press conference tonight to discuss the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak:

He’ll be meeting with folks today as well:

Former CDC Director Tom Frieden wrote that COVID-19 “will become a pandemic,” but we don’t know “if it will be mild, moderate or severe, or how many countries it will reach”:

We also don’t know how many people actually have it because we’re not testing for it:

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases called the situation “stable here” in American, but “we need to be read to do things to contain an outbreak if it were to occur”:

He also explained that a vaccine will begin testing shortly but that it will be “at least a year to a year and a half at best” before that vaccine is ready for public use:

