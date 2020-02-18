This afternoon, NBA star LeBron James weighed in on the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal:

You go off, King James. But before you go too far, Clay Travis has something for you to consider:

Anything LeBron can do to make people forget that he bent over backwards to please China.

It’s fine for James to be pissed about the Astros and think Rob Manfred sucks. But maybe he could reserve a little extra righteous indignation for China, hmm?

