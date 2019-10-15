LeBron James isn’t thrilled about Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s decision to thrust the NBA into controversy by … expressing support for people protesting the oppressive and repressive communist Chinese regime. Morey’s insolence in siding with freedom has led to James and the rest of the NBA having “a difficult week” and stuff. So the last thing James et al. need is for people like Clay Travis to keep piling on:

Nike pulls Houston Rockets gear from stores in Beijing and Shanghai. https://t.co/p70aO2yMy2 pic.twitter.com/IuTJtxdF63 — Robert J Stevens (@ganeshpuri89) October 10, 2019

Love it — bayude (@bayude3) October 15, 2019

Perfect — Pepe Silvia (@ofconcrete) October 15, 2019

No joke: Lebron's Nike sneakers are named Soldier. https://t.co/kblAmRuPWU — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 15, 2019

Just when you think things can't be perfect, you learn Lebron's Nike sneakers are named Soldier. https://t.co/7dgXGaHeDZ pic.twitter.com/wQqlVRl2qZ — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 15, 2019

King James should be now called Comrade James. Disgraceful. — TDJAX13 (@TDAVIS13) October 15, 2019

LeBron James right now pic.twitter.com/uE0GBXFiRR — Eldon English (@shrike113) October 15, 2019

