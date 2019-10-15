LeBron James isn’t thrilled about Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s decision to thrust the NBA into controversy by … expressing support for people protesting the oppressive and repressive communist Chinese regime. Morey’s insolence in siding with freedom has led to James and the rest of the NBA having “a difficult week” and stuff. So the last thing James et al. need is for people like Clay Travis to keep piling on:
Love your new @nike marketing slogan @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/vjOJZDXE3A
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2019
This tweeter may be the source of that “marketing slogan”:
Nike pulls Houston Rockets gear from stores in Beijing and Shanghai.
https://t.co/p70aO2yMy2 pic.twitter.com/IuTJtxdF63
— Robert J Stevens (@ganeshpuri89) October 10, 2019
In any event, is it appropriate or what?
— Aaron Dommin (@adommin_84) October 15, 2019
Love it
— bayude (@bayude3) October 15, 2019
Perfect
— Pepe Silvia (@ofconcrete) October 15, 2019
And just to keep the party going a little longer:
No joke: Lebron's Nike sneakers are named Soldier. https://t.co/kblAmRuPWU
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 15, 2019
Just when you think things can't be perfect, you learn Lebron's Nike sneakers are named Soldier. https://t.co/7dgXGaHeDZ pic.twitter.com/wQqlVRl2qZ
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 15, 2019
Of course.
King James should be now called Comrade James. Disgraceful.
— TDJAX13 (@TDAVIS13) October 15, 2019
LeBron James right now pic.twitter.com/uE0GBXFiRR
— Eldon English (@shrike113) October 15, 2019
***
