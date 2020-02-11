Former New York City Mayor and current Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is in some scalding hot water today after some decidedly problematic comments he made regarding stop-and-frisk were brought back to light.

Well, there’s a lesson to be learned from all this: All the money in the world can’t buy effective damage control. Because this is apparently the best that Bloomberg could come up with:

I have apologized for taking too long to understand the impact of stop and frisk on Black and Latino communities. I inherited stop and frisk. In an effort to stop gun violence, it was overused. I cut it back by 95%. I should have cut it back sooner. https://t.co/nj2hBJcQP6 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 11, 2020

Did he seriously think that would fly?

That’s probably the nicest thing you can say about this.

Yes well… Damage is done. — Amene (@Ange_Amene) February 11, 2020

So he is blaming Rudy. — Sann Diamond (@smndiad) February 11, 2020

He’s blaming Rudy.

“I inherited…” not taking any responsibility pic.twitter.com/XAdskz4HZK — PissedOffBlackWoman2020 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇨🇮 (@APDeniseW) February 11, 2020

Don’t worry, he was sure to find a way to make Donald Trump the villain, too:

Trump’s deleted tweet is the latest example of his endless efforts to divide Americans. The President’s attack clearly reflects his fear over the growing strength of our campaign. https://t.co/nj2hBJcQP6 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 11, 2020

This friggin’ guy …

