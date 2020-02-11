Former New York City Mayor and current Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is in some scalding hot water today after some decidedly problematic comments he made regarding stop-and-frisk were brought back to light.

Well, there’s a lesson to be learned from all this: All the money in the world can’t buy effective damage control. Because this is apparently the best that Bloomberg could come up with:

Did he seriously think that would fly?

That’s probably the nicest thing you can say about this.

He’s blaming Rudy.

Don’t worry, he was sure to find a way to make Donald Trump the villain, too:

This friggin’ guy …

