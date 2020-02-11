As Twitchy told you, audio of Michael Bloomberg’s 2015 Aspen Institute speech defending stop-and-frisk has been making the rounds lately, despite Bloomberg’s effort to block it.

Well, you’ll no doubt be shocked to know that there’s plenty more where that came from. Let’s go back to 2013, shall we?

Mike Bloomberg defending Stop-and-Frisk in 2013: “I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.” pic.twitter.com/KpdKgUALsL — ً (@upmtn) February 11, 2020

Mike Bloomberg defended stop and frisk: "I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little. It’s exactly the reverse of what they’re saying. I don’t know where they went to school but they certainly didn’t take a math course or a logic course." pic.twitter.com/T1XpZrVrnw — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 11, 2020

Yiiiiiiikes.

Now, it’s important to point out that Donald Trump has also defended stop-and-frisk policies repeatedly.

Stop and frisk works. Instead of criticizing @NY_POLICE Chief Ray Kelly, New Yorkers should be thanking him for keeping NY safe. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2013

.@NY_POLICE Commissioner Ray Kelly has done a top job keeping NYC safe. Stop & Frisk has been a critical tool for the NYPD. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2013

Chicago is a shooting disaster-they should immediately go to STOP AND FRISK. They have no choice, hundreds of lives would be saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2013

NYC politicians better stop pandering–ending stop & frisk would be a disaster. http://t.co/5XZiGO62pC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2013

Since stop & frisk was struck down, gun shootings & victims have spiked– while gun seizures have decreased. http://t.co/aIUe2dSaNf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2013

Thing is, Trump’s tweets didn’t bring minorities into it. And Bloomberg’s trying to market himself as the anti-Trump. So … yeah.

Michael Bloomberg: “I think we stop whites too much and minorities too little.” I’m not for cancel culture and I’m all for unity, but this is a matter of survival for minorities like me. We don’t want another racist President just like Trump. Dangerous. pic.twitter.com/nimPO2Vy99 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 11, 2020

@MikeBloomberg speaks the same of minorities as he does of the poor–people he never interacts/w & knows little about. Remember when he said the poor shld pay higher taxes so they can't buy sugary drinks and, as a result, will live longer and maybe get an education? pic.twitter.com/fbMcauU9lp — Unhinged4aReasn (@Unhinged4AReasn) February 11, 2020

Will Bloomberg try and block this, too?