Phew! That was a close one. We were worried that True Conservative™ Bill Kristol was lost to the Democrats when he sent out this tweet the other day:

Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020

Thank goodness we didn’t even have to wait until Election Day for him to come back into the light. And it’s all because of Mitt Romney’s announcement that he will vote to convict Donald Trump. Bill’s back, baby!

Proud to be an Old Republican: Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Dole, George W. Bush, McCain, Romney. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 5, 2020

The Evolution of Bill Kristol has been truly amazing to behold.

You switch parties a lot, man. Like that's twice this week. https://t.co/YFjexe1NUv — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 5, 2020

But you're a democrat, remember? — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) February 5, 2020

Pepperidge Farms remembers. — Gingerbread Florida Man (@Junebagio) February 5, 2020