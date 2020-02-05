Phew! That was a close one. We were worried that True Conservative™ Bill Kristol was lost to the Democrats when he sent out this tweet the other day:

Thank goodness we didn’t even have to wait until Election Day for him to come back into the light. And it’s all because of Mitt Romney’s announcement that he will vote to convict Donald Trump. Bill’s back, baby!

The Evolution of Bill Kristol has been truly amazing to behold.

Tags: Bill KristolMitt RomneyRepublicanrepublicans