The Senate impeachment trial isn’t working out the way opponents of President Trump were hoping for, which has caused Bill Kristol to make a fairly bold blanket statement:
Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020
Is that so?
Conserving conservatism by voting for a party that supports: unlimited abortion until birth, abolishing private health insurance, limiting the First and Second Amendments, banning fossil fuels, ending right-to-work, open borders, etc. etc. etc. https://t.co/on0oMXBrzp
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 1, 2020
How “conservative”!
Yeah, we know… https://t.co/UBgmk0Utbp
— Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) February 1, 2020
Somebody has a full diaper. https://t.co/6jmtYlzYxO
— SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 1, 2020
No.
— Will Collier (@willcollier) February 1, 2020
Or you can choose neither and be independent instead of going along with the far-left just to own Trump. FFS. https://t.co/Ml6hrASItw
— Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) February 1, 2020
By “we” perhaps Kristol means himself and Jennifer Rubin.