Ahead of this afternoon’s Senate vote on the impeachment charges against President Trump, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney spoke:

Romney seems to get choked up briefly in speech. Says “this is the toughest decision I have ever faced. I was not wrong.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 5, 2020

At that point, it became clear Romney would vote to convict on the charge of abuse of power:

Sen. Romney to vote to convict Trump on charge of abuse of power, becoming the first Republican to break ranks https://t.co/AchC2DMgsO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 5, 2020

Breaking News: "The case was made." Mitt Romney will vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power, the first Republican to support removing him from office in the impeachment trial. https://t.co/ZqutZqotq1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 5, 2020

Romney not just voting to convict, he’s ripping Trump anew: “An appalling abuse of public trust” “A flagrant assault” on our elections “Perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of ones oath of office that I can imagine." — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 5, 2020

"I support a great deal of what the president has done…but my promise before God …. required that I put my personal feelings" aside, Romney says. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 5, 2020

We can’t say we’re too surprised, but some are:

I am genuinely shocked at Romney’s announcement. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 5, 2020

Other people most certainly will not be.

Remember, Democrats, Romney killed grandma. His VP pick pushed her off of a cliff! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 5, 2020

And now Dems are going to love him — at least for now.

2012 making a lot more sense now — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 5, 2020

Yep. Possibly all that needs to be said about Romney’s decision is that Eric Holder’s praising him: