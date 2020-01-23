Some of media’s most celebrated clowns practically wet their pants with excitement over House impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s performance yesterday:

But there was oh-so-much more shameless gushing over Schiff where that came from. Fortunately, Grabien’s Tom Elliott put together a supercut of some of the most pathetic displays from Real Journalists™ throwing themselves at Adam Schiff.

Behold (and have a bucket handy):

SUPERCUT: Love is in the air! @RepAdamSchiff's impeaching Trump, and media hearts are aflutter! pic.twitter.com/oKWfZKqOn5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 23, 2020

We know who’ll be sending Adam Schiff roses and chocolates on Valentine’s Day!

Thrills up legs again — Not a bully… (@FrankFFurter) January 23, 2020

As nauseating as these performances are, they’re incredibly useful in terms of shining more light on the MSM’s hackery.

I love these things. — The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) January 23, 2020

***

