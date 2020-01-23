Some of media’s most celebrated clowns practically wet their pants with excitement over House impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s performance yesterday:

But there was oh-so-much more shameless gushing over Schiff where that came from. Fortunately, Grabien’s Tom Elliott put together a supercut of some of the most pathetic displays from Real Journalists™ throwing themselves at Adam Schiff.

Behold (and have a bucket handy):

We know who’ll be sending Adam Schiff roses and chocolates on Valentine’s Day!

As nauseating as these performances are, they’re incredibly useful in terms of shining more light on the MSM’s hackery.

***

