During the opening of the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff argued his case for why the president should be removed from office before he has a chance to defeat the Democrat nominee in the November election.

Add it all up and former Bill Clinton adviser and current CNN commentator Paul Begala was impressed as all hell by Schiff’s performance:

.@RepAdamSchiff is masterful. Sweeping yet specific. Eloquent yet clear. Relentless recitation of damning facts, but with a tone more of sadness than anger. Rooted in our deepest traditions – opening with Alexander Hamilton – yet as current as Trump’s latest tweet. Brilliant — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) January 22, 2020

Well… somebody’s super-impressed!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/J1TvRaAL9a — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 23, 2020

Begala almost sounds as if he’s swooning.

This is your brain on drugs kids https://t.co/5vZSKwz5jh — Sgt. Al Powell (@dudley5569) January 23, 2020

Or on years of “Resistance” Kool-Aid.

What are you smoking, because I want some. https://t.co/NAPBf5cmec — Inquisitor Malakai🇭🇰 (@Rliyen) January 23, 2020

The only thing missing are actual facts. But other than that, great job by Schifty… https://t.co/WCjHZ9guMe — Karma's Messenger (@VulcanDeath666) January 23, 2020

CNN contributor has a man crush on lying Shifty Schiff.

Have you ever heard a newsperson gush this shamelessly? This is the most cringy thing I have ever read. https://t.co/8ZgsTJIzzW — ⛵🏝Juliet🏖🐬 (@jmac1259) January 23, 2020

You should send him a dozen roses with a nice romantic note. — John Jones🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@_johnj834_) January 23, 2020

*Totally not biased at all guys! — TheBIArchitect (@BIArchitectess) January 23, 2020

Please tell me this is satire… https://t.co/sBSSfkOmdi — Bart Marshall (@BartMarshall3) January 23, 2020

It’s hard to tell the difference between reality and parody these days.