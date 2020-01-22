As Twitchy reported, the NRSC put out a video Tuesday just before the beginning of the Senate impeachment trial compiling clips of Democrats calling for President Trump’s impeachment since his election. They’ve given away the game plenty of times; in November, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Trump’s impeachment was so important because “this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

We partly suspect that the reason the House so rushed the impeachment is that the Mueller report had blown up in their faces and they had to strike while the iron was hot on Ukraine (not their first choice, obviously), and they wanted to wrap things up before the American public lost interest. But once again Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff reminded the Senate that if Trump is “extorting” foreign nations for dirt on his most likely opponent in the general, there’s no way we can be sure Trump won’t do it again. In other words, he must be removed before he can conspire with Russia again.

“The President's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won,” lead impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff says during his opening statement at the Senate impeachment trial. https://t.co/14mXcvjVzh pic.twitter.com/F2OZhLYx7v — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 22, 2020

We’ve heard that before.

They’re already laying the foundation for not accepting the next election. — JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) January 22, 2020

Right. If they win, of course it was a fair election. If they lose, it was of course fraudulent and commence impeachment. Imagine if one operated this way in all facets of life? — TheRealBudBundy (@TheRealBudBundy) January 22, 2020

@AdamSchiff is trying to Interfere in the election. He should be removed from his position. — ⛄Katie Yonke⛄ (@JKHomestead) January 22, 2020

"therefore we cannot allow people to vote"

Thats where this is going — Rob D (@dueckman123) January 22, 2020

Shorter Schiff: “You peasants are not intelligent enough to vote properly.” — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 22, 2020

setting up 4 more years of russia collusion delusion. No peaceful transfer of power for dems — LAZARUS⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JMH_RULES) January 22, 2020

We can't beat him because everything we said would happen when he was elected didn't happen, so we cannot let voters decide if he comes back. https://t.co/MkooS4ulg5 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) January 22, 2020

Never seen @TheDemocrats so openly take down OUR DEMOCRACY. Voters can't be trusted. Trump did crimes we didn't list in the articles and can't prove but it's more about preventing his re-election. — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) January 22, 2020

When this hoax is revealed he should be tried for treason. — For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) January 22, 2020

This is a stunning statement. Using Schiff's logic, we should just stop having elections altogether, as we can never be assured it was "fairly won" (unless a D wins of course; then it would OBVIOUSLY be fair). — MAGA Luther King (@B737CA) January 22, 2020

Does Schiff actually hear his words when he says something like this? Under that standard we should never have elections. Just have the Dems appoint somebody to be president every four years. Sounds like Schiff is a greater threat to democracy than Trump could ever be. — Dave Andrews (@PopsandSunshine) January 22, 2020

Things like this and the fact that some Democrats have been moving towards impeachment since Nov 2016 is why people distrust them. Dems seem to think it's the only way to get him out of office and if they keep acting as such they'll prove themselves correct. — *Steve🧢 (@klbleuel) January 22, 2020

When 'protecting democracy' means 'preventing voters from voting for someone we don't like' You might not be truly concerned with democracy. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 22, 2020

Is there a losing election that Democrats will ever accept these days? I swear to god I've never voted Republican, but the party of Bill Clinton and even Barack Obama has gone off the reservation. There is no place for a moderate any more. — Stop Making Sense (@Talkinghead2017) January 22, 2020

Is Schiff a Russian asset? Sure seems like he is interfering in our election.#Trump2020 — Impeach This 🍑 (@velcra820) January 22, 2020

Remarkable arrogance and hubris for @TheDemocrats to assert that voters may no longer decide American elections. They are the true threat to US. — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) January 22, 2020

Solid setup for another four years of impeachment drama once he inevitably wins 2020. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) January 22, 2020

“cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won” 😆 this from a guy who doesn’t support voter ID laws 🤦‍♀️#ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/wL2otfqhtq — sherylw 🌎 (@sheryltwo) January 22, 2020

The Dems know they can’t win. This is their only hope. — Carnage (@Carnage057) January 22, 2020

And there it is — KatBallo (@BalloKat) January 22, 2020

So Adam wants to meddle in our elections… got it.. — Karen (@camdy_2cane) January 22, 2020

Those damn Americans may vote against our wishes again. — Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 22, 2020

This is unconscionable and unacceptable. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) January 22, 2020

Already contesting the vote in 2020 just revealed what this is really about. They cannot beat Trump at the ballot box so they are trying remove him. It is just solidfying support for President and republicans. #Trump2020Landslide — Pamela Murphey (@pmurphey47) January 22, 2020

So he is admitting that the Dems want to take away our voting rights if, in their view, the wrong person wins. This is extremely frightening for our country. I will NEVER vote for a Democrat again. — BamaNicki (@bamanicky) January 22, 2020

The most dangerous thing I've heard in all of this.

The Dems do not want the people to decide in elections. All elections they lose are now deemed illegitimate. — mallen (@mallen2010) January 22, 2020

The only case @RepAdamSchiff is making to the American people is that we will vote the @HouseGOP back into the majority in Nov.. — 🇺🇸 I Stand with Gen Flynn ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 (@Tamaralynn212) January 22, 2020

Schiff is plotting to steal my vote in the future while at the same time dynamiting my vote in the past. — At Angie💃🏾🌵🌞👍🌸👌🏻👌🏼👌🏽 (@evangie) January 22, 2020

Already creating the narrative that 2020 will be rigged, so after Trump wins they can keep this going. Propaganda 101 — Mister Brandon David (@MrBrandonDavid) January 22, 2020

Still unable to accept the result in 2016 & now admitting this sham is about their inability to win in 2020. — UKForUSA (@UKForUSA) January 22, 2020

"We can't let the American people decide if Donald Trump should be President or not, because then he might win." — Matt (@CalmCacophony) January 22, 2020

So… @RepAdamSchiff is stating that our upcoming Presidential election will not be fair? That is will be fraudulent? How about #NationalVoterID? Still waiting for their proposal… — Amy Noelle (@NoelleTMD) January 22, 2020

Not one ballot has been cast, and he's already poisoning the well in preparation of contesting the results. Keep your powder dry, patriots. The tree of liberty is looking a touch parched. — 🤘The Amazing Critter Man🇺🇸 (@The_Critter_Man) January 22, 2020

Shorter version: Unless its the outcome we want we won't accept the 2020 results either. Such a terrible politician. — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) January 22, 2020

If we can’t trust elections, why do you have a job @AdamSchiff? I’ll bet your election was fraudulent too — Woke Mike (@WokeMike) January 22, 2020

What a shocking admission by an impeachment manager. But what else did we expect? This coup was planned from the beginning. Just ask @RepMaxineWaters — kanyedian (@kanyedian) January 22, 2020

Adam Schiff just said American citizens cannot be trusted to vote for who they believe to be the best person to be our President. — carrie garrett (@cari_garrett) January 22, 2020

Shiff is admitting he's wilfully interfering in not one but two elections. Simply unbelievable… — pirkster (@pirkster_jax) January 22, 2020

This is utter insanity. — Charles Dunkley (@cedunkley) January 22, 2020

I guess, "We're trying to weaponize impeachment since we can't win at the ballot box" doesn't have quite the same ring to it. — Chris (@ccarr1025) January 22, 2020

Every single election from this day forward will be questioned by the rival party as illegitimate and not fairly won. We’re toast. — impeach this (@keekersneaker) January 22, 2020

That is extremely dangerous rhetoric. I jest not. — That Guy (@That_Guy_D_C) January 22, 2020

Does he know he said that out loud? And people heard him? — Robinson, of the Pouncing Robinsons (@heartadarkness) January 22, 2020

(Narrator: Translated, he is saying his party has zero chance whatsoever of winning in November, so they are conducting this imaginary charade in a desperate pipe dream of removing the President from office). — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 22, 2020

This is truly insidious — far centrist (@far_centrist) January 22, 2020

So they also need to rush the impeachment process because Nov. 2020 is coming up fast and their candidates are garbage.

