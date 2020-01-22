Hey, if a “conservative” at the Washington Post thought Adam Schiff’s impeachment trial opening statement was the best thing ever, you might guess that the “journalists” and analysts at CNN are going to think Schiff knocked it out of the park — and you’d be right!
Video: Liberal hack @JeffreyToobin says on @CNN that Adam Schiff was "dazzling" pic.twitter.com/SAn8IO8HPE
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 22, 2020
CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin:
Adam Schiff was “dazzling.”
pic.twitter.com/EFHZ2Lc3WU
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 22, 2020
Color us NOT shocked.
Toobin has a low threshold for 'dazzling'.
— Daryl Coleman (@darylcoleman) January 22, 2020
OMG is this guy for real? Are we living in the twilight zone?
— Keyser Söze ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@PanaceaCapital) January 22, 2020
And the trial is young, meaning there’s plenty of excitement yet to come from CNN hosts and analysts.