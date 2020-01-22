The opening statements are being delivered at the Senate’s impeachment trial, and Washington Post “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin is already super impressed by the opening performance:

And guess who delivered the initial statement:

Rubin’s “conservative” cred is unmatched!

Hey, maybe that’s it.

Is there any doubt?

Tags: Adam SchiffDonald TrumpimpeachmentJennifer RubinSenate trialWashington Post