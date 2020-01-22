The opening statements are being delivered at the Senate’s impeachment trial, and Washington Post “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin is already super impressed by the opening performance:
This is the most brilliant legal presentation I have heard. None comes close. The tone, the facts, the anticipated defenses. I am in awe.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 22, 2020
And guess who delivered the initial statement:
You guys. This is a tweet about ADAM SCHIFF and I am not even making that up. 😂🤣 https://t.co/C3YLfoC0lG
— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 22, 2020
Rubin’s “conservative” cred is unmatched!
She is the greatest long game troll since Andy Kaufman. https://t.co/Jgs59eJn7j
— Nando (@WhoreNando) January 22, 2020
Hey, maybe that’s it.
funniest take so far (and it's real). https://t.co/TlL5Zcz7B3
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 22, 2020
Adam Schiff could have walked up to the mic and burped and Rubin would have said the same thing https://t.co/eMgq2xRiWi
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 22, 2020
Is there any doubt?