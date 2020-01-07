Did you catch the New York Times’ obituary for Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche? They really zeroed in on the single most important event of Wyche’s career:

All the news that’s fit to print!

That may very well not be an understatement. If you’re curious about their standards, look no further than how they treated Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani:

The obit was so nice, they tweeted it twice:

It took not one, not two, but three people to come up with this:

In the West, he was seen as a clandestine force behind an Iranian campaign of international terrorism. He and other Iranian officials were designated as terrorists by the United States and Israel in 2011, accused of a plot to kill the ambassador of Saudi Arabia, one of Iran’s chief enemies in the region, in Washington. Last year, in April, the entire Quds Force was listed as a foreign terrorism group by the Trump administration.

But in Iran, many saw him as a larger-than-life hero, particularly within security circles. Anecdotes about his asceticism and quiet charisma joined to create an image of a warrior-philosopher who became the backbone of a nation’s defense against a host of enemies.

Isn’t that special.

If only Wyche had been an austere religious scholar or something, he might’ve gotten the same kind treatment as the NYT gave Soleimani. Oh well. Too late now! He should’ve let that female reporter into the locker room.

At least the New York Times has their priorities straight.

