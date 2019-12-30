Sunday morning, a shooter opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth, Texas, suburb of White Settlement, killing two people. Two members of the church security team quickly took aim at the shooter, with one of them subduing him. The shooter ultimately died of his injuries.

The man who took the shooter down is, by all accounts, a hero. Well, by all accounts except maybe the Expert’s. The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy combed through some of Tom Nichols’ greatest hits for a look at how America’s Expert would feel about all this:

There’s plenty more where that came from (you can see Dunleavy’s timeline if you’re interested), but you get the idea. Needless to say, Nichols doesn’t appreciate how poorly his tweets have aged, and he definitely doesn’t appreciate Dunleavy pointing that out:

So True Conservative™. Much Expert™.

He’s just winging it at this point. Throw BS at the wall and hope it sticks.

He can’t.

Exactly.

Tom’s used to not looking great. What’s sad is that he apparently doesn’t mind making a complete ass of himself.

