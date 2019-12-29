Photos are making their way around Twitter allegedly showing Orthodox Jews in Rockland County, NY open-carrying rifles in response to this weekend’s horrific anti-Semitic attack in Monsey:

PHOTOS: Orthodox Jews seen open carrying rifles in Rockland County, NY following a string of anti-semitic attacks in NYC, including last night's stabbing attack inside a synagogue in Monsey, NY that left 5 stabbed – 1 in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/l3ywnpplrB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 29, 2019

It’s about time:

Good. This is the town I grew up in. Have been to this Shul a few times. What's happening is something I never imagined. We can never let them win. Am Yisrael Chai. https://t.co/mHwvoZZRVW — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) December 30, 2019

Of course, there was some triggering. Only the anti-Semites should be afraid though:

This is very dangerous https://t.co/lCMdPCw8QC — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) December 29, 2019

This does present a problem to law enforcement officials in New York, however:

The Second Amendment is for everyone who knows the government cannot or will not protect their inalienable rights at every given moment of every given day. Those don't look NY-compliant but I dare @NewYorkStateAG to investigate and charge them. I dare you. https://t.co/Rtccbf1Zmw — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) December 30, 2019

Over to you, Gov. Cuomo:

Good for them. Curious to know what @NYGovCuomo thinks. Should they be arrested for open carrying rifles in violation of state law? https://t.co/cggn6ZgVq5 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) December 30, 2019

