As Twitchy told you yesterday, celebrated author J.K. Rowling came under fire from the Outrage Brigade for daring to defend a fellow author’s contention that men and women are biologically different, pointing out that “sex is real”:

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

What you may not have realized is that reliably liberal actor Mark Hamill liked Rowling’s tweet. Well, it’s one thing for the creator of “Harry Potter” to be “transphobic,” but Luke Skywalker? That’s a crime of intergalactic proportions. Which is why he had to be made to pay dearly:

Mark Hamill apologises for liking JK Rowling tweet with 'transphobic connotation' https://t.co/FJYWju1v2Q — The Independent (@Independent) December 20, 2019

Pathetic, this is:

Ignorance is no excuse, but I liked the tweet without understanding what the last line or hashtags meant. It was the 1st 4 lines I liked & I didn't realize it had any transphobic connotation. https://t.co/vefcuZEQF9 — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 20, 2019

Here’s a thought, Mark: You “didn’t realize it had any transphobic connotation” because it doesn’t have any transphobic connotation. Maya Forstater’s tweets weren’t transphobic, J.K. Rowling’s tweet wasn’t transphobic, and pointing out that men and women are different is not transphobic.

This is all so silly. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 20, 2019

THAT BLASTED LAST LINE AFFIRMING TRUTH AND SANITY!!!! HOW DARE SHE!??! — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) December 20, 2019

It's not "transphobic." Stand with JKR and LGB people. — Daniel Hart (@DanielHart2019) December 20, 2019

Reality isn't transphobic. I'm a trans woman and I agree with her. — Sara Kay 倖良 サラ (@Sara_Aerith) December 20, 2019

The pressure to 'apologise' for wrong think. Hamill has no skin in this particular game. Rowling does. #sexmatters https://t.co/OpNMKZWkzH — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) December 20, 2019

