J.K. Rowling has outraged libs after she dared to stand up for Maya Forstater, a British woman who was fired from her job for tweets deemed anti-trans:

Forstater just lost an employment tribunal in the U.K. that determined that her firing over those tweets was lawful:

The anti-trans tweets in question? They dared to state the opinion that “there are two sexes, male and female”:

My belief as I set out in my witness statement is that sex is a biological fact, and is immutable. There are two sexes, male and female. Men and boys are male. Women and girls are female. It is impossible to change sex. These were until very recently understood as basic facts of life by almost everyone.

More from Forstater’s statement:

This judgment removes women’s rights and the right to freedom of belief and speech.  It gives judicial licence for women and men who speak up for objective truth and clear debate to be subject to aggression, bullying, no platforming and economic punishment.

 I will consider the judgment closely with my legal team to determine what can be done to challenge it.  I will make a further statement once that task is complete.

I want to express my thanks to my legal team Anya Palmer and Peter Daly for the excellent job they have done, to Kristina Harrison for speaking up as a witness in my tribunal, and to everyone whose careful and compassionate writing on this topic helped me to understand the issues. I am grateful for the outpouring of support I have received from around the world, via social media, on Mumsnet, through feminist networks and in person.

Hey, we read J.K. Rowling’s tweet as a defense of free speech and a woman who was wrongly fired for writing something that should be debate, but what to we know:

Trending

Anyway, J.K. Rowling is trending right now and Twitter, thanks to many, many outraged blue-checks like these:

The good news?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: j.k. rowlingtrans