You know, for an alleged “historian,” Kevin Kruse sure seems to be unfamiliar with, well, history. He’s very upset by Mitch McConnell’s “trench warfare”:

Did McConnell just say that historians would look back on this period and marvel that those who profess respect for congressional norms trampled on them themselves? He said that about OTHER PEOPLE?! — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 19, 2019

This is the same Mitch McConnell who turned the nomination process for administration appointees into trench warfare and who said in 2011 that the debt ceiling was "a hostage worth ransoming" and who denied a president a hearing on a Supreme Court nominee in 2016, right? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 19, 2019

Washington Examiner Magazine managing editor Jay Caruso may not be a fancy self-proclaimed “historian” like Kevin here, but he’s got a much firmer grasp than Kevin on recent political history:

"This is the same Mitch McConnell who turned the nomination process for administration appointees into trench warfare." Uh, no. That would be Harry Reid. https://t.co/0TB7ZuqJDb — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 19, 2019

‘Member Harry Reid?

So over the revisionist history about the Senate. It was Democrats who continually filibustered GWB's appellate nominees that Trent Lott threatened the nuclear option. There was an agreement that Democrats turned on its head and when Republicans returned the favor — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 19, 2019

when Obama was in office, it was Harry Reid who pressed the red button. Here was then-Senate Minority Leader McConnell saying, "You'll regret this." https://t.co/wpFf5pyXoC — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 19, 2019

Cocaine Mitch tried to warn them:

McConnell in 2013: “You’ll regret this, and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think,” #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/6G7DiNM8aO — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) June 27, 2018

But Kevin Kruse and the rest of the lefty know-it-all contingent refused to listen.

Uh, no. That would be Mitch McConnell.https://t.co/1M5zIkVWZQ — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 19, 2019

No, Kevin.

Jesus Christ. An average wait of 35 days for administration nominees is "trench warfare?" Keep trying. https://t.co/hvWJbJv5os — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 19, 2019

So we've now reached the, "Hold on to the impeachment articles as long as possible and avenge Merrick Garland, Madam Speaker!" levels of stupid. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 19, 2019

And it’s only gonna get stupider. So buckle up, everybody.

