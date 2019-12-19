You know, for an alleged “historian,” Kevin Kruse sure seems to be unfamiliar with, well, history. He’s very upset by Mitch McConnell’s “trench warfare”:

Washington Examiner Magazine managing editor Jay Caruso may not be a fancy self-proclaimed “historian” like Kevin here, but he’s got a much firmer grasp than Kevin on recent political history:

Trending

‘Member Harry Reid?

Cocaine Mitch tried to warn them:

But Kevin Kruse and the rest of the lefty know-it-all contingent refused to listen.

No, Kevin.

And it’s only gonna get stupider. So buckle up, everybody.

***

Related:

‘It’s such balderdash’! Jay Caruso shreds ‘nearly 2,000-word screed’ complaining that Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell is mean to journalists

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: filibusterHarry ReidJay CarusoKevin KruseMerrick GarlandMitch McConnellnuclear optionSenate