Yesterday, we told you about the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Will Bunch, who was so outraged and offended that Clint Eastwood’s new film “Richard Jewell” depicts journalists in a less-than-positive light, he wrote a whole column about it:

If you’ve just about had it with journalists trying to paint themselves as victims while they’re out there victimizing other people, you’re definitely not alone. Washington Examiner Magazine managing editor Jay Caruso is fed up, too.

Trending

Well said, sir. The journalistic profession’s overall response to “Richard Jewell” says a lot more about them than it says about Clint Eastwood. And nothing it says is good.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: " Kathy ScruggsClint EastwoodJay CarusojournalismjournalistsRichard JewellStephen GlassWill Bunch