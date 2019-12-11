Clint Eastwood’s new film “Richard Jewell” has a lot of journalists very upset. No, not over what happened to Richard Jewell, but over how it makes some journalists look bad. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which spearheaded the smear campaign, is demanding “a statement publicly acknowledging that some events were imagined for dramatic purposes and artistic license and dramatization were used in the film’s portrayal of events and characters. We further demand that you add a prominent disclaimer to the film to that effect.”

This morning, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked the makers of the Richard Jewell movie to specify that its reporter did not offer sex for a scoop in reporting the story, as the movie depicts https://t.co/nPXPFklhdD Warner Bros just released statement, below: pic.twitter.com/eH7urZidjM — marc tracy (@marcatracy) December 10, 2019

Well, as we noted above, there’s no shortage of angry firefighters. But we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t shine a special light on Philadelphia Inquirer national opinion columnist Will Bunch, who, coincidentally, has his panties in a bit of a bunch over “Richard Jewell”:

I saw 'Richard Jewell.' With "alternative facts" and a plot twist around fake news that smears a dead female journalist, Eastwood dangerously amplifies Trump's "enemies of the people" rhetoric. Stay away and spend your $$ on your local org. My new column https://t.co/FMwJHLZgU1 — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) December 11, 2019

Having not seen the film ourselves, we can’t really comment on the film’s treatment of the “dead female journalist” Kathy Scruggs. But we do feel pretty confident in saying that Bunch’s real problem is that Eastwood’s film, unlike so many other Hollywood offerings, doesn’t depict journalists as heroic crusaders for truth and justice.

Will Boomer review — Matthew (@matthops82) December 11, 2019

Naturally, the Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan — no stranger to biased hackery — is fully on board with Bunch’s characterization:

“Of the moment but in the worst possible way.” Co-sign. https://t.co/NmxmkWDmW2 — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) December 11, 2019

Won’t someone please think of the journalists?

Yes…the wretched, lying, reporter who ruined a man’s life is the victim here. Tell me, if one of your liberal heroes had directed this movie, would you have objected? Ha! Rhetorical question. — MCap (@rightgay27) December 11, 2019

Journalists actually attempted to ruin that innocent man's life. Grow up. — Physics Geek, Time's Person of the Year (2006) (@physicsgeek) December 11, 2019

It’s not Donald Trump’s fault that the media’s reputation is in the toilet. It’s not Clint Eastwood’s fault. The media built that; they made that happen. And because Clint Eastwood and “Richard Jewell,” unlike most of Hollywood, are actually holding garbage journalists responsible for their journalistic malpractice, the garbage journalists are pitching a fit.

Weird that media people have apoplectic fits about movies that are critical of their profession. — neontaster (@neontaster) December 11, 2019

Maybe instead of screaming at Clint Eastwood for making them look bad, journos like Will Bunch should take a long, hard look in the mirror.

Meanwhile, if Bunch et al. think their histrionics will keep Americans away from “Richard Jewell,” they’re in for a deservedly rude awakening.

Can’t wait to see it! — Todd Parlato (@tparlato11) December 11, 2019

Now I really want to see it https://t.co/DTL9QsaEGc — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) December 11, 2019

definitely going to see it now — hujevyjdc (@hujevyjdc) December 11, 2019

Whelp, now I have to see this movie. — JesterAvgGuy (@AvgJester) December 11, 2019

I will take this as a ringing endorsement and make sure I check it out! Thanks! — Jeff (@TwoeyedJeff) December 11, 2019

You could not have written a more ringing endorsement, thank you for your service — Vegito Main Lives Matter (@J_Weenus) December 11, 2019

“Richard Jewell: The movie Journalists don’t want you to see” should be the tag line. Imagine the box office. https://t.co/awb6dDMHv0 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 11, 2019

I’ll watch it 3 times this weekend. Thanks! — Look,Fat..Here’s The Deal (@morton_mark) December 11, 2019