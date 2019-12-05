The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan has made it pretty clear that she’s not a serious person to be taken seriously, what with her insistence that left-wing media are actually “the reality-based press.” So not sure what, exactly, she’s trying to achieve with this, other than reiterating that we shouldn’t take her seriously:

Beg your pardon, Margaret?

Margaret here doesn’t seem to understand what her job is.

Is it the job of “the reality-based press”?

Oh, is that what side she’s on? She could’ve fooled us.

Even the Onion has a better understanding of journalism than Margaret Sullivan.

