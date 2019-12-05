The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan has made it pretty clear that she’s not a serious person to be taken seriously, what with her insistence that left-wing media are actually “the reality-based press.” So not sure what, exactly, she’s trying to achieve with this, other than reiterating that we shouldn’t take her seriously:
Wall-to-wall impeachment coverage is not changing any minds. Here’s how journalists can reach the undecided. My new column https://t.co/IWEwxuzTiP
— Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) December 5, 2019
Beg your pardon, Margaret?
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 5, 2019
Margaret here doesn’t seem to understand what her job is.
America's public editor. https://t.co/CCfW5iecO0
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 5, 2019
”Journalist” https://t.co/wJnBWJx7lL
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 5, 2019
"Journalists" pic.twitter.com/ZhY0iUMzol
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 5, 2019
Quite an admission that that's the role of journalists. https://t.co/l7WyBg8lCu
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 5, 2019
That is not the job of a journalist, actually. https://t.co/AgRImXER1D
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) December 5, 2019
Is it the job of “the reality-based press”?
I once was told that journalists don’t pick sides.
— Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) December 5, 2019
Journalists don't pick a side. – said the person picking a side https://t.co/40NK9BsK4A
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 5, 2019
Remember- journos don't pick a side. (IMO Trump should be impeached).
— Keith Hanson (@BLW_Advisors) December 5, 2019
I’m on the side of facts.
— Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) December 5, 2019
Oh, is that what side she’s on? She could’ve fooled us.
Oh look, the Onion has a new writer. https://t.co/xJO8BtTEMG
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 5, 2019
Even the Onion has a better understanding of journalism than Margaret Sullivan.
Trying to change minds is not the job of journalists. Your bias is showing.
— 🎄Christmas Rock 🎄 (@TheCensoredRock) December 5, 2019
That is not journalism, that is activism.
— Jordan Stauber (@JordanStauber) December 5, 2019
Love seeing the propagandists for the ruling class drop the mask like this 😘
— 🏴death to politics🏴 (@AttorneyMink) December 5, 2019
GP It's not a journalist's job to change anyone's mind. Journalists should stick to reporting facts, not framing narratives.
This is why America doesn't trust journalists at all. https://t.co/gZDWED0Rlb
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 5, 2019