Plenty of people — on both sides of the political aisle — are giving GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk a hard time for comparing Donald Trump’s treatment by the Democrats to Jesus’ treatment by Pontius Pilate. It was an absolutely ridiculous comparison to make, and he deserves to be called out for it.

That said, we can’t help but wonder how the Left will treat this from Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier. In addition to saying that Donald Trump’s “North Star is Russia”:

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) says President Trump’s “North Star is Russia, not the Constitution.” — Versha Sharma (@versharma) December 18, 2019

She also busted out — what else? — the Trump/Hitler comparison:

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA): "My father fled Nazi Germany for America because he saw what happened when a despot became untethered. He fled because he believed in democracy, the rule of law and the right to vote." https://t.co/VVWBVAn92f pic.twitter.com/7lTuIJzCGU — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 18, 2019

That’s some hot garbage, right there.

Comparisons made on the House floor during the debate on impeachment:

– Hakeem Jefferies (D): ending slavery

– Barry Loudermilk (R): Jesus' crucifixion

– Mike Kelly (R): Pearl Harbor

– Jackie Speier (D): her late father fleeing Nazi Germany What's next? — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) December 18, 2019

We go from Hakeem Jefferies comparing impeaching Trump to ending slavery, to Loudermilk comparing impeachment to Jesus' crucifixion, to Mike Kelly comparing impeachment to Pearl Harbor, to Jackie Speier invoking her late father fleeing Nazi Germany. Clown show. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 18, 2019

Donald Trump’s not Jesus, but he sure as hell isn’t Hitler, either.

Cut the act — Tony J (@stonyjbc) December 18, 2019

“Take us seriously,” say the same people likening Donald Trump to Adolf Effing Hitler.

To be clear, Democrats like Jackie Speier doing things like invoking her late father fleeing Nazi Germany is ALSO not how you go about this — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 18, 2019

Rep Speier: "My father fled father fled Nazi Germany for America because he saw what happened when a despot became untethered… The facts show that the president's North Star is Russia." Trump/Hitler comparison into Russia conspiracies. Insanity on the House floor. Media silent — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) December 18, 2019

We’re sure they’ll raise their objections any minute now.

