Plenty of people — on both sides of the political aisle — are giving GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk a hard time for comparing Donald Trump’s treatment by the Democrats to Jesus’ treatment by Pontius Pilate. It was an absolutely ridiculous comparison to make, and he deserves to be called out for it.

That said, we can’t help but wonder how the Left will treat this from Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier. In addition to saying that Donald Trump’s “North Star is Russia”:

She also busted out — what else? — the Trump/Hitler comparison:

That’s some hot garbage, right there.

Donald Trump’s not Jesus, but he sure as hell isn’t Hitler, either.

“Take us seriously,” say the same people likening Donald Trump to Adolf Effing Hitler.

We’re sure they’ll raise their objections any minute now.

