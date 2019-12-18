The Democrats are more than capable of destroying themselves. All the Republicans really have to do is just it back and let them do it.

Unfortunately, GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk didn’t want to do that:

Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk says that Pontius Pilate gave more rights to Jesus during his trial than Democrats have given President Trump in this process. — Tim Mak (@timkmak) December 18, 2019

This is not a drill:

“…When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.” #ShamImpeachment pic.twitter.com/n8FZRe64eo — Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) December 18, 2019

We can only assume that Loudermilk was very proud of that comparison, since he himself tweeted it out. But maybe leaning into it is not the right approach if credibility is what he’s after.

This is just like the time Jesus was tried for being a witch in Salem. — neontaster (@neontaster) December 18, 2019

Oof.

Trump is being treated more unfairly than the crucified Christ is a take. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 18, 2019

the dude who actually said Trump is being treated worse than Jesus… pic.twitter.com/wko2EFMD0I — Brad Polum-defender-of-mint-pods-bo (@brad_polumbo) December 18, 2019

Who told him this was a good comparison https://t.co/XQ1P5Hrnnb — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 18, 2019

a president getting impeached is not comparable to our Lord being nailed on a cross to die for the sins of the world. thanks for coming to my ted talk — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) December 18, 2019

WTF is wrong with these people! https://t.co/PhXLfc6siO — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) December 18, 2019

We live in incredibly stupid times. https://t.co/mgpVeKFzz2 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 18, 2019

Trump derangement syndrome goes both ways, folks https://t.co/LxQbDq060q — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) December 18, 2019

True story.

This is why I prefer my milk quiet. https://t.co/spSqEica8U — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) December 18, 2019

Same, girl. Same.

Excited for another week of comparing Trump to Jesus. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 18, 2019

No. Please no. Somebody rein it in.

Or not:

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) is now comparing impeachment to the Pearl Harbor attack. — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 18, 2019

All we want for Christmas is for this to stop.

So we've got Pearl Harbor, Salem, and Christ's crucifixion so far today. Anticipating additional comparisons to 9/11, the Holocaust, and Nickelback https://t.co/ogOKr6Cf32 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 18, 2019

Please. Please make it stop.