In case you missed it, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he’s not an impartial juror when it comes to impeachment:

"I'm not an impartial juror. This is a political process. There's not anything judicial about it," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters. https://t.co/1QjC7IxKaG — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) December 17, 2019

Unlike, say, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, who’s so impartial that she’s out there promoting impeachment rallies.

Mitch McConnell’s stunning admission isn’t really so much a stunning admission as it is an acknowledgment of what we all know to be true: senators aren’t impartial. Nevertheless, Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier says McConnell’s comments are grounds for a mistrial:

“We’re going to have to call for a mistrial before it ever gets over to the Senate,” Rep. Jackie Speier says in response to House Majority Leader McConnell stating that he is not an impartial juror. “I would think Mitch McConnell should recuse himself.” https://t.co/oFYNesBjH8 pic.twitter.com/XSENN6X1Kb — CNN (@CNN) December 17, 2019

What is with lefties calling for the recusal of Republicans just because said Republicans might not agree with them?

Of course “conservative blogger”Jennifer Rubin thinks Speier’s right on the money:

YES on mistrial. I have suggested: https://t.co/P4WKuMrJXr — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 17, 2019

But anyone who’s not a complete moron knows Speier’s just grasping at straws at this point to try to save face in the midst of House Democrats’ crumbling impeachment strategy.

That's not how it works — JMR Philomathia (@JMR1834) December 17, 2019

This broad is asking for a mistrial before a trial even starts.#DemocratLogic — COTTONMOUTH (@RonnyRobinson9) December 17, 2019

"House Majority Leader McConnell" must recuse himself or President Speier will call a mistrial! https://t.co/O2vR2yi5BX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 17, 2019

LOL. Jake & CNN put these people on with zero reflection. Speier & Schiff are among the most partisans in the House. They both would vote to impeach & convict regardless of the charges. Even in Jan 2017. https://t.co/9yV7mChytq — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) December 17, 2019

Didn't Sanders, Booker, Harris, and Warren all raise their hands when asked whether Trump should be impeached and removed from office? Should they recuse themselves? — David Lasdon (@WTPDavid) December 17, 2019

Did .@jaketapper ask her if the senators who are running for trumps job should recuse themselves? They won’t be impartial. They want his job. https://t.co/lyPO295muV — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) December 17, 2019

Don’t you know? The rules don’t apply to Democrats.