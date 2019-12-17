In case you missed it, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he’s not an impartial juror when it comes to impeachment:

Unlike, say, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, who’s so impartial that she’s out there promoting impeachment rallies.

Mitch McConnell’s stunning admission isn’t really so much a stunning admission as it is an acknowledgment of what we all know to be true: senators aren’t impartial. Nevertheless, Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier says McConnell’s comments are grounds for a mistrial:

What is with lefties calling for the recusal of Republicans just because said Republicans might not agree with them?

Of course “conservative blogger”Jennifer Rubin thinks Speier’s right on the money:

But anyone who’s not a complete moron knows Speier’s just grasping at straws at this point to try to save face in the midst of House Democrats’ crumbling impeachment strategy.

Don’t you know? The rules don’t apply to Democrats.

