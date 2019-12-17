A lot of people who are always angry with Sen. “Cocaine Mitch” McConnell are even angrier Tuesday after McConnell said that, no, he would not be an impartial juror in a Senate trial of President Trump, saying that it’s a political process.

NPR reports:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., dismissed the impeachment process against President Trump as a political proceeding rather than a judicial one.

“I’m not an impartial juror. This is a political process. There’s not anything judicial about it,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. “The House made a partisan political decision to impeach. I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I’m not impartial about this at all.”

McConnell’s comments to reporters came after the majority leader rejected Democrats’ request to call witnesses for Trump’s Senate trial. Democrats had hoped to establish rules for evidence and witnesses well before a trial starts, possibly in January.

McConnell said on the House floor earlier Tuesday that it was not the Senate’s job to build a case against the president.

Trending

We’ve been told over and over again by the Democrats that impeachment is a solemn, somber, and painful process. So while McConnell is openly admitting that this is a partisan political proceeding, impartial jurors like former 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris are encouraging followers to go to impeach.org and attend an impeachment eve rally … kind of like those get-togethers where people screamed at the sky on the anniversary of Trump’s election.

Something tells us Harris isn’t going to be an impartial juror either.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impartial jurorimpeach.orgimpeachmentKamala HarrisMitch McConnellpartisanrally