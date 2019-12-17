A lot of people who are always angry with Sen. “Cocaine Mitch” McConnell are even angrier Tuesday after McConnell said that, no, he would not be an impartial juror in a Senate trial of President Trump, saying that it’s a political process.

NEW: Mitch McConnell told reporters that he won’t act as an “impartial juror” in a Senate impeachment trial, saying: “This is a political process.” https://t.co/xmqKV5CCDE — Axios (@axios) December 17, 2019

NPR reports:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., dismissed the impeachment process against President Trump as a political proceeding rather than a judicial one. “I’m not an impartial juror. This is a political process. There’s not anything judicial about it,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. “The House made a partisan political decision to impeach. I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I’m not impartial about this at all.” … McConnell’s comments to reporters came after the majority leader rejected Democrats’ request to call witnesses for Trump’s Senate trial. Democrats had hoped to establish rules for evidence and witnesses well before a trial starts, possibly in January. McConnell said on the House floor earlier Tuesday that it was not the Senate’s job to build a case against the president.

The @senatemajldr (Mitch McConnell) is violating his oath of office. This IS a Constitutional oversight process. He’s abusing the power of his office. Supreme Court Justice Roberts needs to address this and remove him from presiding over the Impeachment Trial. — thismomentonly (@thismomentonly) December 17, 2019

Party over country every time. How shocking. — Angie Ricketts (@atlasjinx) December 17, 2019

If I were you, @senatemajldr, I’d start focusing on my reelection campaign. You’re not exactly electrifying your home boys. Could you be the next to go? — John C. Sinclair (@JohnCSinclair) December 17, 2019

We’ve been told over and over again by the Democrats that impeachment is a solemn, somber, and painful process. So while McConnell is openly admitting that this is a partisan political proceeding, impartial jurors like former 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris are encouraging followers to go to impeach.org and attend an impeachment eve rally … kind of like those get-togethers where people screamed at the sky on the anniversary of Trump’s election.

People across our nation are rallying tonight to show Congress and the president that no one is above the law. Find an event happening near you and spread the word.https://t.co/up2TzNZlxJ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 17, 2019

Yeah, nothing speaks more volume to the seriousness of this non-partisan approach towards this national security/constitutional crisis than holding “Impeachment Parties” https://t.co/5yMk5zWchk — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) December 17, 2019

Thanks but no thanks 😊 — Wilma Gill (@GillWilma) December 17, 2019

I’ll be watching paint dry — Craig Wilson (@cwil88) December 17, 2019

I’ll probably be folding socks — Billy 🇺🇸 ❌ (@bill784) December 17, 2019

What law did he break? — CountryClubRepublicn (@CntryClbRpblcn) December 17, 2019

No one is above the law except Illegals, Hillary, Biden, oh and any other Dem that smashes phones, deletes records or bribes and brags. — tracy (@tracy22445454) December 17, 2019

Evidently YOU are above the law, lying about this POTUS. Don’t you ever get tired of lying all the time? He did nothing wrong. You guys are railroading this man and what you’re participating in is illegal and unconstitutional. — Kahuna_Nui (@CaptainKahuna1) December 17, 2019

What a load of horseshit. We all know everybody in Congress and most unelected members of the bureaucracy is above the law. More importantly you selectively enforce law or do you now not support illegal immigration? — E_something, something (@bearcats03) December 17, 2019

Are you still here? Please fade away. Your deception of the American people has been exposed. You and the rest of the Democratic oligarchy have made fools of yourself in your greed and need for power. Fade away. — Frank Julius Palumbo (@frankpalumbo777) December 17, 2019

Remember that time you tried to be president? — aXANDr (@aXANDr4) December 17, 2019

Nice Presidential run. You lost to a mayor in Indiana, let me repeat that. You lost to a mayor in Indiana. — Rick Chila (@chila_rick) December 17, 2019

Congress has a 9% approval rating. Trump has a 52% approval rating even with the liberal media reporting 97% negative towards him. Try again who #WeThePeople are behind. Hint: it’s not congress — pa patriot (@PA_Patriot1776) December 17, 2019

Something tells us Harris isn’t going to be an impartial juror either.

