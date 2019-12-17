It’s not just major newspapers suggesting that Jersey City’s Jews were asking for the deadly Jersey City shooting. Check out Jersey City Public Schools Board of Education trustee Joan Terrell:

Joan Terrell is an elected member of the Jersey City Board of Education, she says that the murders of the Jews in Jersey City may be justified. @jcps_district pic.twitter.com/H5o0yqpcnO — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 17, 2019

Good of her to add that disclaimer at the end that she’s speaking as a private citizen. Otherwise we might think that she’s in a position to influence people with her anti-Semitism!

"These statements are deeply #antiSemitic and highly offensive to the victims," says our RD @bernstein_evan in regards to the Jersey City Board of Education Trustee's Facebook comments blaming Jews for the #JerseyCityShooting. Reference article here: https://t.co/h2l9j8s1Ek pic.twitter.com/Hv74J4EdAs — ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) December 17, 2019

But anti-Semitism is strictly a right-wing phenomenon.

Good lord — Alex Spagnuolo 🛠️ (@alex_spagnuolo) December 17, 2019

Wtf — kcjedi (@swcarr21) December 17, 2019

Disgusting — ☕ Supreme Ruler 2020 🍁 (@iownmyownmind) December 17, 2019

This is absolutely horrifying. Let’s not forget that investigators believe Anderson & Graham intended to attack the yeshiva next door, not the kosher grocery store. There were more than 50 CHILDREN inside at the time. Please, Joan Terrell, try and justify that “message.” https://t.co/03Ax9Jcw9N — Kayla Mamelak (@KaylaMamelak) December 17, 2019

If this woman is still on the board in January, Jersey City should be ashamed — The Scarlet Pimpernel (@dweinberger66) December 17, 2019