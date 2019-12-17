It’s not just major newspapers suggesting that Jersey City’s Jews were asking for the deadly Jersey City shooting. Check out Jersey City Public Schools Board of Education trustee Joan Terrell:

Good of her to add that disclaimer at the end that she’s speaking as a private citizen. Otherwise we might think that she’s in a position to influence people with her anti-Semitism!

But anti-Semitism is strictly a right-wing phenomenon.

