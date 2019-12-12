In case you missed it yesterday, the Wall Street Journal offered up a hell of a take on the deadly Jersey City shooting:

Saved it for you guys pic.twitter.com/4Fk3He0L3l — AJ (@AK_ND9) December 12, 2019

It might have had an effect on the victims' community, too. https://t.co/MCyGsjuPZ7 — Elder Of Ziyon ҉ (@elderofziyon) December 12, 2019

What kind of creative process did you go through on your way to settling on this tweet https://t.co/fo65OLTXYC — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 12, 2019

Wait until you read the article 🙄 — Stat and Melo (@StatandMelo1) December 12, 2019

Oh no, it’s not just the tweet? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 12, 2019

Oh but it gets so much worse pic.twitter.com/Ld1eflk9hU — Leib (@YehudahRodman) December 12, 2019

I wouldn’t have included these parts, but that’s just me. Life is complicated, yes- But there’s a time to be respectful the victims of a hate filled attack, and time to solve structural problems. pic.twitter.com/lul6hGS8mM — Virginia Readjuster (@VAReadjuster89) December 12, 2019

This is grotesque. — (((Ami Schreiber))) (@shribr) December 12, 2019

good to know that the wsj is also antisemitic — yossi ojalvo (@yossi_oj) December 12, 2019

I would expect this kind of BS from the NYT — Mary Vanek (@mevanek007) December 12, 2019

The tone of this tweet is disturbing. Someone at the WSJ has explaining to do. — Paul Ladd (@PaulLadd1) December 12, 2019

Was the Wall Street Journal taking cues from the people featured here?

SHOCKING VIDEO: As Jewish bodies were still laying in cold blood after being murdered by terrorists in Jersey City, a rep of @AmericansAA captured spontaneous antisemitic tirades blaming Jews for their own murder & ppl cheering it on! Antisemitism, a bigger problem than appears. pic.twitter.com/WHmLtxANAE — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 11, 2019

We’d ask what the WSJ was thinking, but we’re not sure we want to know the answer.

They've deleted the tweet 👍 — The Progressive Conservative (@GiorgioCritics) December 12, 2019

Eventually. And replaced it with a less inflammatory one:

An attack that left six people dead, including the two suspected shooters, has shaken a neighborhood of Jews and African-Americans. An earlier tweet, which has been deleted, insensitively described the situation. https://t.co/MtRHqXH8rJ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 12, 2019

“Insensitively described.” Too bad they didn’t tweet an explanation for their horrifically awful initial tweet.

The @WSJ removed the tweet and modified the problematic subhead that seemed say blacks were the real victims of the shooting pic.twitter.com/KuQP45SoiN — Elder Of Ziyon ҉ (@elderofziyon) December 12, 2019

Or fix the garbage parts of their article:

And yet the tweet you deleted didn’t prompt you to alter the actual text of the article. Hmm 🤔 Appalling. pic.twitter.com/W4U5uNm24W — Dani Klein 🌍🍴 Yeah That's Kosher (@YeahThatsKosher) December 12, 2019

You mean you insensitively described the situation like the article STILL DOES? pic.twitter.com/1jIjjkLoCm — Restive Rabble (@RestiveRabble) December 12, 2019

So, basically, they’re not all that sorry.

Yeah, it was more than "insensitive". pic.twitter.com/coretuRKV3 — Hacker Holdings LLC 😷 (@HoldMyGlencairn) December 12, 2019

If you changed the text of the story, which still contains an insensitive & bigoted statement, it would be a full apology. Yes, there have been demographic changes throughout the region. To seemingly justify violence because of it, is more than just insensitive, its outrageous. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 12, 2019