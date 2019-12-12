In case you missed it yesterday, the Wall Street Journal offered up a hell of a take on the deadly Jersey City shooting:

Wait, what’s this? Where’d it go?

Flushed down the memory hole, of course. Unfortunately for the Wall Street Journal, it didn’t go down all the way:

Holy hell.

Was the Wall Street Journal taking cues from the people featured here?

We’d ask what the WSJ was thinking, but we’re not sure we want to know the answer.

Eventually. And replaced it with a less inflammatory one:

“Insensitively described.” Too bad they didn’t tweet an explanation for their horrifically awful initial tweet.

Or fix the garbage parts of their article:

So, basically, they’re not all that sorry.

