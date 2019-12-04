Quite a lineup of impeachment witnesses the Democrats have today. As Twitchy told you earlier, Harvard Law prof Noah Feldman’s been publicly pushing for impeachment since very shortly after Donald Trump was inaugurated. And Stanford Law prof Pamela Karlan, who calls herself “a scholar of the law of democracy,” thought the best way to distinguish between Donald Trump and a king was to bring the president’s 13-year-old son Barron into this circus.

Turns out, Karlan has more greatest hits to her name. In case there was any remaining doubt as to her credibility as a fair and professional witness in these impeachment proceedings, check this out:

Trending

Super-duper fair and professional, you guys.

It really is.

***

Related:

Noah Feldman says if we can’t impeach Trump, ‘we live in a monarchy’ and no longer a democracy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentimpeachment witnessPamela KarlanTrump Hotel