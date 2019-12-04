Quite a lineup of impeachment witnesses the Democrats have today. As Twitchy told you earlier, Harvard Law prof Noah Feldman’s been publicly pushing for impeachment since very shortly after Donald Trump was inaugurated. And Stanford Law prof Pamela Karlan, who calls herself “a scholar of the law of democracy,” thought the best way to distinguish between Donald Trump and a king was to bring the president’s 13-year-old son Barron into this circus.

Turns out, Karlan has more greatest hits to her name. In case there was any remaining doubt as to her credibility as a fair and professional witness in these impeachment proceedings, check this out:

The law professor Democrats invited to provide obviously objective and fair analysis at today's impeachment hearing once explained how she had to cross the street rather than simply walking by the Trump hotel. lol.pic.twitter.com/6BXMpkX5IT — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 4, 2019

Professor who testified today in favor of Trump impeachment says that she has to cross the street when walking past a building with Trump’s name on it pic.twitter.com/V9w2USSC2P — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 4, 2019

Super-duper fair and professional, you guys.

Sounds non-partisan and unbiased to me!

🥴 — Malarkey Czar (@gypsyluc) December 4, 2019

imagine being too childish to walk past a building — Jacob (@jjjkob) December 4, 2019

She’s a real peach!! — Alana smith (@Alanasmith19) December 4, 2019

That's just sad … — Tim Rulez (@TimNorthVan) December 4, 2019

It really is.

***

Related:

Noah Feldman says if we can’t impeach Trump, ‘we live in a monarchy’ and no longer a democracy