As Twitchy has reported, Harvard law professor Noah Feldman, who is testifying Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, has a long history of tweets saying President Trump has committed impeachable offenses, from tweeting that he’d been wiretapped to his firing of James Comey and more. In other words, this guy’s been pro-impeachment from Day 1.

We’ve learned also that he’s prone to hyperbole, and at one point said that if we can’t impeach Trump for abuse of power, then we’re no longer living in a democracy but a monarchy or a dictatorship. Quite the drama queen. If this is a monarchy, why are Democrats still campaigning for 2020?

If this is a dictatorship, it’s the weakest one we’ve ever seen.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: democracydictatorshipDonald TrumpimpeachmentmonarchyNoah Feldman