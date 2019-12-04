As Twitchy has reported, Harvard law professor Noah Feldman, who is testifying Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, has a long history of tweets saying President Trump has committed impeachable offenses, from tweeting that he’d been wiretapped to his firing of James Comey and more. In other words, this guy’s been pro-impeachment from Day 1.

How about another? Here's Noah Feldman on impeachment, March 2017. Not even TWO months post inauguration.https://t.co/FMiq3Ng48W — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

We’ve learned also that he’s prone to hyperbole, and at one point said that if we can’t impeach Trump for abuse of power, then we’re no longer living in a democracy but a monarchy or a dictatorship. Quite the drama queen. If this is a monarchy, why are Democrats still campaigning for 2020?

Constitutional scholar Noah Feldman: "If we cannot impeach a president who abuses his office for personal advantage, we no longer live in a democracy—we live in a monarchy, or we live under a dictatorship." https://t.co/T7ONhXv599 #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/bu9dGqsuvp — ABC News (@ABC) December 4, 2019

If this is a dictatorship, it’s the weakest one we’ve ever seen.

But we never lived in a democracy to begin with. — Arthur Pogonatus (@Arthur06619602) December 4, 2019

Good news, my dude. We live in a Constitutional Republic. — J. Thompson (@PackofPirates8) December 4, 2019

But, Mr Austere Legal Scholar, we don't live in a democracy. And, no matter how much we like or dislike the president, the maximum a person can be president is 8 years (10 in some limited cases), and has to be reelected every 4. I would assume a "scholar" might be aware of that — A Woodworker 🇺🇸 (@oenophil15) December 4, 2019

We're a constitutional republic, I would think a constitutional "scholar" would know that… — TexasChris (@greenerytx) December 4, 2019

"Democracy"

"Monarchy"

"Dictatorship" You keep using those words… pic.twitter.com/gDBJDfvZuQ — Trumpsgiving (@rvolt24) December 4, 2019

For a scholar, he seems to not understand what words mean. — Austere Piglet (@wwen42) December 4, 2019

A dictatorship where academia, hollywood and the mainstream media are free to rail against the “dictator” 24/7. — Lloyd Testerman (@Lloyd_Testerman) December 4, 2019

A 2 minute search on any social media and you will find dozens of citizens openly mocking the president, calling him all sorts of vile disgusting names, deserved or not. Worst implementation of a dictatorship ever — Andrews Dad (@Andrew_Dad) December 4, 2019

If you discount those pesky elections this makes perfect sense. — varyar (@varyarpol) December 4, 2019

Is this Constitutional scholar aware that there is an election next year? — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) December 4, 2019

Does this "professor" not know that we hold a presidential election every 4 years where the voters get to decide who they want as president? We have an election next year. What a clown. — WickidGreasah (@RCass24) December 4, 2019

A monarchy with term limits, regularly scheduled elections, and one whole branch of the government run by an opposition totally free to investigate and impeach the monarch. This doofus is clearly an example of education not equaling common sense. — Jack Kemp (@9thHUDSec) December 4, 2019

We have presidential elections every 4 years. We also had peaceful transitions of power until 2016 when the democrats threw a temper tantrum. pic.twitter.com/UavVoaVnNr — Brian ¯_(ツ)_/¯ DaPirate (@BDapirate) December 4, 2019

A monarchy that is up for grabs in less than a year… pic.twitter.com/NleaqGqmrC — Fasc (@FascBear) December 4, 2019

One of those dictatorships where we get to oust the dictator in a year, and even if we don't, he's obligated to step aside in four years https://t.co/2DAXwh6XHP — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 4, 2019

If he had any credibility before that statement, he now has none. — Ex-ExGOP, former Never-Trumper Glenn O'Bannon (@GMenGlenn) December 4, 2019

Good thing that's not even remotely what happened, so we're cool. — Noah Vanderhoff (@NoahsArcade22) December 4, 2019

Thanks Professor, but you appear on MSNBC too much for me to take you seriously. — MissionPassionFruit (@JohnnyRondo311) December 4, 2019

Seems a little rehearsed. He must have gotten the question beforehand. — Young Ancient Wisdom (@mvorn44) December 4, 2019

And for best rehearsed, the Oscar goes to…….. Feldman — Susan Nelson (@susnnel2008) December 4, 2019

So where was the actual crime? — Big Ike (@BigIke1313) December 4, 2019

Hard to believe these law professors are regurgitating the Dem points so be it. Karlan says Trump "demanded" investigation….well, there was no testimony to that effect. This is nauseating. — Gary Silvers (@BricknyGary) December 4, 2019

Democrats have not and cannot prove that he did anything for personal gain, is the thing — Elux Troxl (@EluxTroxl) December 4, 2019

Related: