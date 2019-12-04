Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldman is testifying at today’s impeachment hearing, and there’s no doubt in his mind that Donald Trump is guilty of “impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors”:

Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldman says that "on the basis of the testimony before the House, President Trump has committed impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors by corruptly abusing the office of the presidency." pic.twitter.com/9TF4Iw6XD2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2019

And you can trust him on this: He’s been saying it since the beginning. No, really:

Trump's wiretap tweets raise risk of impeachment https://t.co/jYXbswpKVu via @BV — Noah Feldman (@NoahRFeldman) March 7, 2017

Wow. Feldman’s known since shortly after Trump’s inauguration. What is he, psychic?

Trump should worry, @NoahRFeldman writes: Comey memo describes an impeachable offense https://t.co/GRHB1fqG8d via @bv — Noah Feldman (@NoahRFeldman) May 17, 2017

If shown that Trump removed Comey to avoid being investigated? Yes impeachable: abuse of power, corruption, undermines rule of law. https://t.co/9Kc5NVVaQj — Noah Feldman (@NoahRFeldman) May 12, 2017

Their legally novel reading of "corruptly" wouldn't fly in court. But we agree that this is impeachable! — Noah Feldman (@NoahRFeldman) May 17, 2017

Huh.

This guy has called for Trump’s impeachment from the day he was elected. https://t.co/A0UTxUjXGx — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 4, 2019

You've been barking up this tree for awhile now eh — BURNT Rubber (@KURT_bball) December 3, 2019

these people have always been an effect looking for a cause. https://t.co/vWMSy7H3bB — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 4, 2019

Didn't age well. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) December 4, 2019

This is the man that's testifying today on impeachment for the Democrats. He wanted Trump impeached 46 DAYS after Trump became president. What a joke. https://t.co/JnSpthltGW — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019