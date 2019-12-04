As Twitchy told you earlier, Stanford Law professor and impeachment witness Pamela Karlan explained exactly what it is that makes her the expert these proceedings need:

"I am a scholar of the law of democracy." pic.twitter.com/8KZjXvJ0R0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2019

We thought that was her big mic-drop moment, but apparently she had another zinger up her sleeve:

At impeachment hrng, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan notes the Constitution bars titles of nobility and that the Founders wanted to avoid the absolute rights of monarchs: "While the President can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron." This drew applause — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 4, 2019

Watch for yourself and see if you find that line even remotely applause-worthy:

Pamela Karlan: "The president can name his son Baron, he can't make him a baron."#ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/UhNW2JsWGC — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) December 4, 2019

Yeah, we don’t get it, either.

Really hope Karlan doesn’t try to pursue a career in comedy https://t.co/FyKDvzVMZl — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 4, 2019

You know she practiced that line all week in the mirror. https://t.co/4DyvkCW1X8 — Matthew (@matthops82) December 4, 2019

Donald Trump’s not the one who looks bad here. Barron Trump certainly isn’t. No, that honor goes straight to Pamela Karlan.

That was a cheap shot at the President's 13-year-old son. It was an extremely unnecessary attempt at a joke. And it was also so so so incredibly and painfully scripted. https://t.co/bbImwHzjMu — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) December 4, 2019

Annnd she just HAD to bring up his son. WOW — Mike Pache (@MikePacheFox10) December 4, 2019

It should have drawn boos. What a terrible thing to say. https://t.co/nEf0qLNlTQ — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 4, 2019

So disgusting and pathetic. https://t.co/KYAAClXwMK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 4, 2019

Wow. “While the President can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.” I cannot believe Karlan just said that, and with such anger. There goes any ounce of credibility she had. #ImpeachmentHearing — Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) December 4, 2019

Evergreen exit tweet:

How about we leave minor children out of it. https://t.co/3mYwIJYYCL — Andrea Caruso (@AndreaNRuth) December 4, 2019

God forbid.