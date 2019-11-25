You knew it was only a matter of time before our media betters tried to rain all over Donald Trump honoring Conan, the dog who chased Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to his death. As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Kate Bennett thought she totally landed a successful dunk on Trump with this clever observation:

. @realDonaldTrump talked about what a dangerous and vicious dog Conan was while @VP simultaneously petted it and put his hand near his mouth. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/xCVOs9sXiV — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 25, 2019

It was, of course, not the dunk she thought it was.

But not to be outdone, here’s what the Washington Post offered up in an opinion piece from Kathleen Parker:

Of course the Washington Post would spin this story to be anti-Trump https://t.co/GWX8VBy4dY pic.twitter.com/SjagqSqIkN — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) November 25, 2019

Hate to break it to you WaPo, but today is all about Conan. Does it matter if Trump is getting attention from it? Conan is getting attention, too, and you know what? He deserves it. He deserves all of it.

LMAO — Thaun (@Thaun84) November 25, 2019

As if trump needs a dog to get "attention". Journalism entry exams seem to be quite low these days — Garos Stranding (@GarosSolid) November 25, 2019