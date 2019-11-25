The press was on pins and needles today upon learning of an unscheduled even in the Rose Garden. What was all this about?

An animal, you say? You couldn’t possibly mean … dare we get our hopes up?

You’re damn right, Conan is at the White House!

Trending

This is just the greatest thing.

Perfect. And there’s video!

Such a good dog.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Abu Bakr al-BaghdadiConandogDonald TrumpWhite House