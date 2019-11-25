The press was on pins and needles today upon learning of an unscheduled even in the Rose Garden. What was all this about?

The White House is gathering reporters in the Rose Garden for an unscheduled event. No details about what we’re about to see, but it seems like we will hear from POTUS shortly. Stand by. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) November 25, 2019

Here’s the set up as reporters gather. I asked a spokesman what’s going on and he said “you’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/dGlXhrtPAz — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) November 25, 2019

We are told there will be “an animal” at this event. Press is advised to remain calm. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) November 25, 2019

An animal, you say? You couldn’t possibly mean … dare we get our hopes up?

wait a minute is Conan at the White House?!? — Kaitlin, gargantuan woman (@thefactualprep) November 25, 2019

You’re damn right, Conan is at the White House!

Update: CONAN THE DOG IS HERE pic.twitter.com/3x0vR3ekWP — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) November 25, 2019

Pres Trump in the Rose Garden with Conan, the US Army dog who during the raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, chased him down a tunnel that led him to detonate his suicide bomb vest which killed him & three children. Pres has often referred to Conan as a hero. pic.twitter.com/m7ZLDUEoM6 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 25, 2019

This is just the greatest thing.

President Trump brings out Conan the Special Forces dog from the al Baghdadi raid. President Trump says Conan is trained to attack if you open your mouth – and warns the press to be careful. pic.twitter.com/zzLyQFOjbY — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) November 25, 2019

Perfect. And there’s video!

NEW: Pres. Trump says Conan, dog injured in raid that led to the death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi, has been given a medal and a plaque. https://t.co/JsAo4rT8TM pic.twitter.com/yzaZDw4vza — ABC News (@ABC) November 25, 2019

🚨🚨🚨: Trump is now hosting Conan, the very good dog who helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, at the White House. pic.twitter.com/3hcQrrXDwD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 25, 2019

Such a good dog.

HERO DOG CONFIRMED — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 25, 2019

THE HERO DOGGO, CONAN, IS HERE! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/H24NojgyOC — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 25, 2019

CONAN IS AT THE WHITE HOUSE!!! https://t.co/JveVCz4eqJ — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 25, 2019

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 THERE IS A VERY GOOD DOGGO AT THE WHITE HOUSE RIGHT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/GMxqwKGuq3 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 25, 2019

Expression when a journo spoke! pic.twitter.com/WqPMBaS2Aw — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) November 25, 2019

THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP pic.twitter.com/pToi6KfxcQ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 25, 2019

We are gonna win all 50 states https://t.co/OU2QEpbiMr — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 25, 2019

Conan the Hero Dog: Trump up 10. — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) November 25, 2019

THIS IS THE ZENITH OF HIS PRESIDENCY! https://t.co/ZhDUAdlx9t — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 25, 2019

A great day for America. https://t.co/NFygdARAGn — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2019