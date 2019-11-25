While America was busy celebrating Conan the Hero Dog, one question remained unanswered: what, exactly, is Conan? See, a lot of people assumed (likely based on the name) that Conan was a male. But then came reports that Conan was, in fact, female.

We know thanks to gender studies majors that men can be women can be men, but does the same hold true for dogs? This seems like a job for the firefighters:

Is this really something that’s difficult to clarify, or … ?

Inquiring minds want — nay, need — to know what’s going on here.

Are we sure?

