Earlier today, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff repeatedly prevented GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik from questioning former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Elise Stefanik. Many on the Right pointed to that as evidence of Schiff’s grandstanding and attempts to silence Republicans whose lines of questioning could undermine pro-impeachment arguments, though in fairness, Schiff was acting in accordance with House rules, and Stefanik ultimately had her moment in the spotlight.

Well anyway, if the Schiff-Stefanik exchange was designed to capture the Right’s attention, it worked:

The earlier back-and-forth between Schiff, Nunes and Stefanik is now leading Fox News pic.twitter.com/K5uYGlFTjX — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 15, 2019

But the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake doesn’t appreciate the incomplete narrative that’s being put out there:

I wonder if they will mention anywhere that what Nunes/Stefanik were trying to do was obviously against the rules. https://t.co/sRKXI2kqie — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 15, 2019

Spoiler: They don't. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 15, 2019

OK, Aaron, but …

It's not an unfair point, @AaronBlake. The Chairmen is empowered to enforce Committee rules, and that's true in both the House and the Senate. But boy is it hard to ignore the difference in how these two things were covered. pic.twitter.com/qD466q9nSR — John Noonan (@noonanjo) November 15, 2019

I thought Libs didn't care about the rules when it comes to silencing women…. https://t.co/hxJBdXcYmr — Bentley Greg (@Bentos03) November 15, 2019

Here's your department Aaron! Enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/pDRJmc2N6R — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 15, 2019

It’s not just Aaron Blake and the Washington Post who appear to be suffering from selective amnesia. Check out Brian Stelter and CNN:

Oh, look at the top story on the Fox News homepage (hat tip to @IceManNYR). There is no debate here: only Schiff, Nunes and committee lawyers were allowed to speak at that point in the hearing. Stefanik was not "gagged"; her questioning time just came later in the proceedings. pic.twitter.com/YKCZjU6gLU — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 15, 2019

Of ALL the news today, this is what the Fox News website is leading with: https://t.co/8tuIFLssI0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 15, 2019

What’s the problem, Brian?

They do realize we see them on social media doing the same damn thing every day, right? — BT (@back_ttys) November 15, 2019

I'm pretty sure we'd be hearing warnings about "inciting violence" if Dowd and Schiff did these things to a member of the Squad in the same week. — BT (@back_ttys) November 15, 2019

Oh, it’d be nonstop shrieking and rending of garments.

Good stuff guys! You even memed it. https://t.co/byH5YxmAz5 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 15, 2019

I don't think Stefinak is going to get a nice big meme from CNN. Call it a hunch. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 15, 2019

Yeah, we won’t hold our breath.