In case there was ever any doubt that these impeachment proceedings are a circus, check out what’s been happening with Adam Schiff and Elise Stefanik:

Nunes just yielded time to @RepStefanik, and Schiff just told her she's not allowed to speak. He's done that repeatedly today to her. Stefanik noted this was the 5th or 6th time today Schiff told Republicans they weren't allowed to ask questions. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 15, 2019

Watch:

Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship. Watch 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/qm9Uj8tiHO — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

WOW: Adam Schiff won't allow @EliseStefanik to ask questions. What is he afraid of? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 15, 2019

Schiff seems threatened by @RepStefanik — Eli Lake (@EliLake) November 15, 2019

Well, we have no doubt that he’s not interested in what Stefanik has to say. But is this a case of him trying to intimidate someone?

Not this time. The rules were specifically for the Chair/Ranking Member or their counsel to have the 45 minutes. Members get to ask questions following this. It was a GOP stunt to get him to shutdown a woman. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 15, 2019

The House rules adopted for impeachment are clear Republicans are aware that 45 minute sessions are reserved for Chair/ranking/their lawyers. Despite this, Rep. Nunes is trying to yield to Rep. Stefanik to suggest that Dems are gagging her from asking Qs — Tim Mak (@timkmak) November 15, 2019

Yeah… That is a dumb rule though. What difference does it make? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 15, 2019

I'm not upset there is politics in politics but I don't have to take political stunts seriously either. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 15, 2019

True. And Nunes is a clown no matter what. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 15, 2019

They just wanted the visual of Schiff shutting down a woman. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 15, 2019

It’s certainly a powerful visual. And honestly, Schiff is the kind of guy who would relish the opportunity to make a show out of righteously standing up for truth, justice, and the American way by making it clear to a GOP colleague that her input isn’t appreciated at this time.

Fortunately, barring some other goofy stunt, Stefanik should have the chance to speak later:

Other members will be permitted to question her later, correct? — Susie Moore (@SmoosieQ) November 15, 2019

Yes, they'll get five minutes a person, depending on what their chair/ranking member yield. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 15, 2019

So that’s something.

Meanwhile, all the members of the Adam Schiff Fan Club cheering him for sticking to the rules and shutting down Stefanik’s attempts to ask questions would totally feel the same way if, say, Devin Nunes told AOC to wait her turn, right?

Like you guys wouldn't be yaaaas queening your content all over the web if she was muh squad. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 15, 2019

Seriously. There are double standards at play on both sides. Because this whole thing is a circus.

In any event, no matter what happens in these hearings, this will always apply:

