As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff shut down GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik when she attempted to question former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch at today’s impeachment hearing. House rules stated that Stefanik had to wait until after the Chair, ranking members, or their counsel had finished, and then she would have the opportunity to ask questions.

Well, Stefanik’s opportunity eventually came, and she seized it:

Obama’s own State Dept. was so concerned about conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping the Ambassador for her confirmation. Yet our Democratic colleagues & Adam Schiff cry foul when we dare ask that same question. pic.twitter.com/jZ0UVItU3e — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

The facts are clear, confirmed by our witness, Ambassador Yovanovitch: defensive lethal aid was provided to Ukraine not by the Obama Administration, but by the Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/QBOSFg1pMV — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

Finished up with five seconds to spare. One thing’s for sure: Elise Stefanik ain’t playin’.

This is some savagery from Rep. @EliseStefanik: "Obama's own State Department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden's role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping this wonderful ambassador nominee before her confirmation." pic.twitter.com/jOy2snnUpV — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 15, 2019

drag drag drag drag https://t.co/teVXINAw3c — Kaitlin, gargantuan woman (@thefactualprep) November 15, 2019