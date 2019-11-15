As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff shut down GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik when she attempted to question former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch at today’s impeachment hearing. House rules stated that Stefanik had to wait until after the Chair, ranking members, or their counsel had finished, and then she would have the opportunity to ask questions.

Well, Stefanik’s opportunity eventually came, and she seized it:

Finished up with five seconds to spare. One thing’s for sure: Elise Stefanik ain’t playin’.

